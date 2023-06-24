Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith hailed his side for producing a fitting performance to swat aside Huddersfield Giants in front of guest of honour Rob Burrow.

On a night when Rhinos legend Burrow and his daughters Macy and Maya took centre stage to promote the club's annual MND awareness game, Smith's team kept their faltering season alive with a 54-0 demolition of their rivals.

Inspired by the Burrow family, Leeds were unrecognisable from the side that lost to Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in their previous outings, running in nine tries in the biggest win of Smith's reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really strong performance on a really special night," said Smith, whose team moved to within four points of the top six.

"This club does so much more than worry about winning games. The way that the club and fans paid tribute to Rob and his family – it was a fitting performance to acknowledge that.

"Those people are doing things for the greater good and not just focused on the result of the game.

"It's always difficult to put things down to one thing but I know a lot of players in there have got a friendship with Rob and those that don't know what he's done for the club and what he's doing now for the MND community and the community in general by inspiring people to fight and do good things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very pleased with how we played. I'm more pleased with how we prepared and responded from a disappointing last showing that wasn't up to standard."

The Burrow family stole the show at Headingley. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Smith labelled the match against fellow underachievers Huddersfield as a 'mini Grand Final' in the build-up and saw his team rise to the occasion. He stressed that he did not overplay the importance of the fixture internally.

"I never mentioned that in the group," he said on the 'mini Grand Final' tag. "Everyone knew that it was important. In my head, every game is a mini Grand Final.

"You can't build it up too much too often because if you do, you burn people out. Getting the right level of anticipation and excitement is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a big night and we played well against a team that are always difficult to break down."