'Fitting performance': Burrow family inspired Leeds Rhinos, says Rohan Smith

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith hailed his side for producing a fitting performance to swat aside Huddersfield Giants in front of guest of honour Rob Burrow.
James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST

On a night when Rhinos legend Burrow and his daughters Macy and Maya took centre stage to promote the club's annual MND awareness game, Smith's team kept their faltering season alive with a 54-0 demolition of their rivals.

Inspired by the Burrow family, Leeds were unrecognisable from the side that lost to Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in their previous outings, running in nine tries in the biggest win of Smith's reign.

"It was a really strong performance on a really special night," said Smith, whose team moved to within four points of the top six.

"This club does so much more than worry about winning games. The way that the club and fans paid tribute to Rob and his family – it was a fitting performance to acknowledge that.

"Those people are doing things for the greater good and not just focused on the result of the game.

"It's always difficult to put things down to one thing but I know a lot of players in there have got a friendship with Rob and those that don't know what he's done for the club and what he's doing now for the MND community and the community in general by inspiring people to fight and do good things.

"I'm very pleased with how we played. I'm more pleased with how we prepared and responded from a disappointing last showing that wasn't up to standard."

The Burrow family stole the show at Headingley. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)The Burrow family stole the show at Headingley. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)
The Burrow family stole the show at Headingley. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Smith labelled the match against fellow underachievers Huddersfield as a 'mini Grand Final' in the build-up and saw his team rise to the occasion. He stressed that he did not overplay the importance of the fixture internally.

"I never mentioned that in the group," he said on the 'mini Grand Final' tag. "Everyone knew that it was important. In my head, every game is a mini Grand Final.

"You can't build it up too much too often because if you do, you burn people out. Getting the right level of anticipation and excitement is important.

"It was a big night and we played well against a team that are always difficult to break down."

Jackson Burrow delivered the match ball with the help of Maya and Macy. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)Jackson Burrow delivered the match ball with the help of Maya and Macy. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)
Jackson Burrow delivered the match ball with the help of Maya and Macy. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson)
