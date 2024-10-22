Five Leeds Rhinos players receive England Women call-up as Izzy Northrop eyes debut against Wales

Izzy Northrop is in line for her England Women debut after being named as one of five Leeds Rhinos players in a 20-strong squad for next week's Headingley clash with Wales.

The former Huddersfield Giants prop, who has previously represented England Students and was the 18th player when Stuart Barrow's side beat France earlier this year, is one of six potential debutants.

Huddersfield full-back Amelia Brown could make her first international appearance after scoring 13 tries at domestic level this season.

Northrop is joined in the squad by Leeds team-mates Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Bella Sykes, while Women's Super League champions York Valkyrie have two representatives in Eboni Partington and Liv Wood.

Former York second-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd will pull on an England shirt for the first time since making the move to Australian side Canberra Raiders in 2023.

England Women head coach Barrow said: "With the squad currently carrying a number of long-term injuries and some players unavailable, today's squad is very much a transitional one but we have a great mix of youth and experience heading into camp next Wednesday.

"I'm confident that some of the younger girls coming in will be able to learn a lot from the likes of Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle.

"We have a big couple of years ahead of us as a group which includes a historic Ashes Series against Australia in 2025, so I think it’s very exciting that we have so many new names breaking into the squad who will hopefully be with us for many more years to come."

Izzy Northrop, centre, could make her England debut next weekend after coming close in June. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The fixture against Wales on November 2 will be the first game of a double-header that will conclude with England Men versus Samoa.