Five players Castleford Tigers could target after Lee Radford's recruitment revelation

With the transfer market officially open, Radford is keen to give his ageing squad an injection of youth.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at five off-contract players Castleford could target.

Jack Broadbent

Jack Broadbent is out of contract at the end of the year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The talented 20-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Leeds Rhinos before Rohan Smith was handed the reins.

There were whispers that the England Knights starlet was on his way to the Jungle but a lot has changed at Headingley in recent weeks.

The versatile back has underlined his undoubted potential in recent outings and is the kind of player that could be near the top of Castleford's wish list.

Matt Whitley

Matt Whitley scored a try against Castleford last week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Catalans Dragons forward is at the top end of young at 26 but he is a player virtually every club in Super League will be looking at.

A tireless worker in defence and someone who always seems to pop up in the right place in attack, the second-rower ticks the right boxes.

If there is any suggestion that Whitley wants to return to England, it would be a surprise if Castleford didn't throw their hat in the ring.

Jack Ashworth

Jack Ashworth in action against Barrow. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Like Whitley, Ashworth is 26 but he too is coming into his best years as a forward.

Ashworth has found game time hard to come by at Huddersfield Giants and even had a spell out on loan with Leigh Centurions last season.

The Tigers were credited with an interest in Ashworth when he left St Helens at the end of 2020 and could go back in for the powerful prop.

Joe Lovodua

Joe Lovodua has taken Super League by storm. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Fijian has been a big hit in his first season at Hull FC but his one-year deal leaves the club in a vulnerable position.

An unknown quantity when he arrived, Lovodua has quickly shown his quality across a number of positions.

The odds are the 24-year-old will remain in west Hull but he is exactly the type of player Radford will be looking at.

Sam Wood

Wood has missed only one game since joining Hull KR from Huddersfield and, like Broadbent and Lovodua, provides something all coaches crave - versatility.

While there is a question mark over his fitness after suffering a knee injury at Headingley last week, Wood's form won't have gone unnoticed.

Sam Wood has been a standout performer for Hull KR this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)