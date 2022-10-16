Five standout performers in Ireland's Rugby League World Cup win over Jamaica

The result sets up the opportunity for Ged Corcoran's side to secure a quarter-final place when they face Lebanon next weekend.

Hull KR-bound Louis Senior opened Ireland's World Cup account after 12 minutes and the Wolfhounds quickly took a firm grip on the contest.

George King – a strong presence in the KR pack throughout the 2022 Super League season – powered his way over before York City Knights half-back Brendan O'Hagan caught Jamaica napping close to the line.

Ed Chamberlain added his first conversion and then finished off a fine move orchestrated by Sydney Roosters half-back Luke Keary to take Ireland out of sight.

Kieran Rush's penalty on the stroke of half-time brought Jamaica their first-ever World Cup points and was greeted by the biggest cheer of the evening.

Huddersfield Giants winger Innes Senior joined his brother on the list of tryscorers and Toby King did likewise from Harry Rushton's neat kick.

Louis Senior made his a double before James McDonnell and future Leeds Rhinos team-mate James Bentley went over.

Luke Keary gets away an offload during Ireland's win over Jamaica. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

Hull KR back-rower Frankie Halton scored on the final play of the game to round off a satisfying evening for the Irish.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at five players who stood out at Headingley.

Luke Keary

The three-time NRL Grand Final winner ran the show for Ireland, the highlight a superb flick pass in the build-up to Chamberlain's try.

Harry Rushton of Ireland offloads the ball at Headingley. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

He was not at his very best in his first outing in five weeks before being withdrawn in the closing stages but the half-back showed enough to leave Irish fans excited about the rest of the tournament.

Liam Byrne

The Wigan Warriors prop set the tone by punching holes in the Jamaica defence throughout his first stint and came back for more later.

Byrne made 134 metres from 12 carries and the Reggae Warriors will be glad to see the back of him.

Ashton Golding gives instructions to his side. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jaimin Jolliffe

The best player on the pitch was arguably Gold Coast Titans prop Jolliffe who made a big impression on both sides of the ball.

Jolliffe ran for a game-high 163 metres from 17 hit-ups and looked technically good throughout his time on the field.

Harry Rushton

The Wigan academy product gave Huddersfield a glimpse of what to expect during an energetic and lengthy spell.

Ireland were too strong for Jamaica through the middle but there was some subtlety to their play, as evidenced by Rushton's fancy footwork for King's try.

Ashton Golding

The Giants utility man started at hooker – a position he is familiar with – and led from the front for Jamaica with a passionate performance.