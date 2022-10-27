Five things to watch out for in the final round of World Cup group fixtures

There are places up for grabs in each group, with only England, Australia, New Zealand and Tonga protecting 100 per cent records.

Here are five things to watch out for in the final round of group fixtures.

How Ireland finish

Last week's defeat by Lebanon has left the Wolfhounds needing a miracle against New Zealand, the best team in the world according to the rankings.

Missing out on the quarter-finals, which is Ireland's fate unless they pull off the mother of all upsets, would represent a major disappointment for one of the strongest squads assembled by the Emerald Isle.

Ged Corcoran's side are effectively playing for pride with one eye on the next tournament in France in 2025.

If Ireland can finish with a positive performance against the 2008 champions, that will go a long way towards keeping the core of the team together and being a stronger force in three years' time.

Nathan Cleary runs with the ball against Scotland. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wane's wingers

England are already through to the last eight but have plenty to play for at Bramall Lane.

As well as the carrot of securing top spot in Group A, players within Shaun Wane's squad are battling for places in his strongest team for the knockout stages.

Wane's biggest dilemma centres around the wing positions and choosing two from Ryan Hall, Dom Young and Tommy Makinson.

Ireland came unstuck against Lebanon. (Picture: Getty Images)

After naming all three wingers in his 19-man squad for the Greece game, Wane will wait until Saturday afternoon before showing his hand.

Half-back audition

With top spot in Group B wrapped up – even if mathematicians would say otherwise – Australia's number one objective against Italy is to settle on their best team.

Mal Meninga is still weighing up whether to partner Cameron Munster with Nathan Cleary or Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves at the business end of the tournament.

France's quarter-final hopes are still alive heading into the final group game against Samoa. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Cleary is the main man at back-to-back NRL champions Penrith Panthers but he came off second best against Munster and Cherry-Evans in the State of Origin series.

With Munster rested for the final group game, all eyes will be on the Cleary-Cherry-Evans dynamic in a fascinating final audition.

Samoa or France?

Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium hosts the biggest game of the weekend between Samoa and France.

The French were the outsiders in Group A but have a realistic chance of progress heading into the winner-takes-all clash.

Although Samoa found their feet against minnows Greece, their performance in the opening day defeat by England hinted at a soft underbelly.

A Samoa versus Tonga quarter-final would set the tournament alight but a France victory this weekend would do wonders for Les Tricolores ahead of a home World Cup in 2025.

Who England will face in last eight

There have been blowout scores in the early stages – there always are – but Group D has been fiercely competitive, with Wales punching above their weight alongside Tonga, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

The Tongans are in the box seat to top the group but must see off the Cook Islands in Middlesbrough to make sure of their quarter-final place, while Wales stand in the way of PNG and a spot in the last eight.

If the weekend goes to script, Papua New Guinea will secure a quarter-final date with England as runners-up behind Tonga.