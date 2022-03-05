Castleford Tigers v Hull FC: Mahe Fonua hoping to kickstart Cas’ season at the expense of his old club

The Samoan made 83 Super League appearances for Hull during two spells and played in their back-to-back Challenge Cup final wins in 2016 and 2017.

He moved to Castleford during the off-season, but retains close links with Hull and is anxious to snatch the bragging rights when the sides meet at Wheldon Road tomorrow.

“It’s one of the first matches I was looking for on the footy calendar once the draw came out,” said Fonua.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 11/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 1 - Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils - the Mend A Hose Jungle, Castleford, England - Mahe Fonua.

“We are still mates off the field, I keep in touch with a lot of those boys; I had some good years there and the banter has already started between me and Jake Connor.

“I am looking forward to this game for personal reasons because I have played with nearly every one of their squad.

“It is going to be enjoyable for me, but for the 80 minutes I have a job to do and they are coming to do a job as well.

“We will put the friendship aside and once the final whistle’s gone we’ll shake hands and be mates gain.”

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 13/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 1 - Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC - Beaumont Legal Stadium, Wakefield, England - Jake Connor tackles Corey Hall.

Aside from personal rivalries, Castleford have lost their opening four Super League games and are urgently seeking a win to get their season up and running.

Fonua accepted: “We do need to find some winning form a lot sooner rather than later.”

He said: “There is a long season ahead, but we want to get those winning ways started as soon as possible and build off the back of that.”

The Tongan centre believes there are indications Castleford are beginning to find their feet, but added: “We need to bring those signs together for the full 80 minutes.

Grateful: Jordan Lane scores for Hull in the win over Salford. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 26/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Hull FC v Salford Red Devils - MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England - Jordan Lane of Hull FC scores a try as Dan Sarginson of Salford Red Devils tackles

“There’s been some good training sessions this week and hopefully that’s putting us in good stead for Sunday’s match.

“You can’t criticise the boys for their hunger and intent, but we made nearly 60 more tackles [than Hull KR last week] and that’s like 10 six-agains.

“It takes its toll at the back end of halves and we lost the energy battles.

“We need to complete our sets and get into the grind, then not let off the pressure.”

Hull will make the short journey east on the back of an impressive 48-16 win over Salford Red Devils a week ago, when Jordan Lane scored a brace of tries.

A new contract, until the end of 2025, was quickly announced and the second-row forward is looking to celebrate with a win and good performance today.

Tigers coach Lee Radford and assistant Andy Last played a key role in Lane’s development and he is relishing the reunion, but insisted there will be no room for sentiment when the first whistle blows.

“They are the ones who gave me my chance to play first team,” he said of Castleford’s coaching duo.

“I am forever grateful for that, but when we go there on Sunday that is all put to one side.

“I am not one of their players now and we are going there to get a result. They are a bit of a struggling team at the minute, but I reckons Rads and Lasty will get the team up because they will want to beat us.”

It is unlikely either team will take the other by surprise tomorrow and Lane believes Castleford are a more dangerous side than their results so far suggest.

“It will be good to see them all and to go up against them,” he said.

“It is all business at the end of the day and I am going there to get the two points.

“We have seen certain things we can exploit and that’s in our game plan.”

Tigers’ squad includes Lane’s erstwhile team-mate Joe Westerman, but they are without former Hull men Bureta Faraimo and Liam Watts, who are both suspended after the loss to Hull KR and George Griffin drops out because of injury.

George Lawler will return from a one-game ban and Jason Qareqare, who made a try scoring debut against Hull last year and Jack Sadler are drafted into the 21-man squad.