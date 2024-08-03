Former Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo comes out of retirement to join League 1 side

Former Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo has made a shock return to rugby league with League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian retired on medical grounds at the age of 28 in early 2023, stating that "I never want to feel like that ever again" after suffering a back injury for Castleford.

However, Mamo, who also represented Warrington Wolves in Super League, has now joined the Hurricanes on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really excited to join the Hurricanes and play some rugby again after a couple of years off," he said.

"I've been following them closely for the past couple of years and it's great to see rugby league growing in the Midlands, so it's exciting to be a part of this.

"We're coming to the important end of the season now so hopefully I can help out with the push into the play-offs over the next few weeks and beyond."

The Hurricanes are sixth in the third tier with four games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Mark Dunning said: "Everyone at the club is delighted to welcome Jake to the club in what is a massive coup.

Jake Mamo has made a shock return to rugby league. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Having spoken with Jake, it is clear how excited he is to be lacing up his boots again and adding to what we’re trying to achieve at the Canes. He’s kept himself fit and healthy and is ready to go.