Former Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo comes out of retirement to join League 1 side

By James O'Brien
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 18:17 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 18:22 BST
Former Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo has made a shock return to rugby league with League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes.

The Australian retired on medical grounds at the age of 28 in early 2023, stating that "I never want to feel like that ever again" after suffering a back injury for Castleford.

However, Mamo, who also represented Warrington Wolves in Super League, has now joined the Hurricanes on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

"I'm really excited to join the Hurricanes and play some rugby again after a couple of years off," he said.

"I've been following them closely for the past couple of years and it's great to see rugby league growing in the Midlands, so it's exciting to be a part of this.

"We're coming to the important end of the season now so hopefully I can help out with the push into the play-offs over the next few weeks and beyond."

The Hurricanes are sixth in the third tier with four games remaining.

Head coach Mark Dunning said: "Everyone at the club is delighted to welcome Jake to the club in what is a massive coup.

Jake Mamo has made a shock return to rugby league. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
"Having spoken with Jake, it is clear how excited he is to be lacing up his boots again and adding to what we’re trying to achieve at the Canes. He’s kept himself fit and healthy and is ready to go.

"His experience and calming influence on the field will be invaluable going forward."

