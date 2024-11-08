Former Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson heading to America after making shock rugby union switch
The 48-year-old, who led Salford Red Devils to a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final before joining Huddersfield, was sacked by the Giants in July midway through another disappointing season.
Huddersfield flirted with success during Watson's three-and-a-half-year spell in charge, coming within minutes of winning the cup and securing a third-place finish in Super League in 2022.
However, the Giants failed to build on that season of promise despite arming Watson with what long-serving chairman Ken Davy described as "undoubtedly the strongest squad I've seen during my time".
Watson is now set for an extended break from Super League following his surprise move to Major League Rugby.
"Moving from rugby league to rugby union is a very interesting and significant challenge but after speaking to Allen (Clarke, head coach) about the club, staff, players and the MLR, I felt it was an opportunity and experience I couldn't miss," said Watson.
"I'm very excited to join such an ambitious and quality organisation in the Seattle Seawolves."
The Seawolves were formed in 2017 and play at the 4,500-seater Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.
Seattle finished second in the Western Conference this year before losing to New England Free Jacks in the Championship final.
"It's wonderful to welcome Ian as assistant coach with responsibility for our backs and team defence," said Clarke, who represented Ireland during his own playing career as well as Ulster and Northampton Saints.
"It's clear from working with him this week in the UK that he's a quality coach. I'm excited for the impact he'll have with the team."