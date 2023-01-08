Former Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi lands NRL club following Super League exit

Danny Levi has officially joined NRL club Canberra Raiders after leaving Huddersfield Giants on compassionate grounds at the end of last season.

The Samoa hooker, who made four appearances at the recent World Cup before withdrawing due to family issues, featured 30 times for the Giants during the 2022 campaign.

Levi had 12 months remaining on the two-year deal he signed when he joined Huddersfield in 2021 but was given the green light by the club to return home early.

Canberra was mooted as Levi's potential destination and the move has now been confirmed by the Australian club.

The 26-year-old – formerly of Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos – has signed a two-year contract and will compete with Tom Starling, Zac Woolford and Adrian Trevilyan for a place in Ricky Stuart's 17.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said: “We’re really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons, with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad.”

Huddersfield plugged the gap left by Levi with the signing of Nathan Peats, who is at the start of his second spell at the John Smith’s Stadium following a loan stint in 2021.

At the time of Levi's departure, Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “Danny had been in dialogue with Ian Watson regarding potential options next year in the NRL for him over the past few months and whilst we were very keen for him to stay, it would have been unfair given the circumstances which have now cropped up.

Danny Levi left Huddersfield Giants at the end of last year. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Danny can leave with our very best wishes and return down under after his World Cup commitments with hopefully great memories of his time here as a Giant.

"We will always try to put the players and their family's happiness and wellbeing as a priority and in this instance, Danny has been straight with us throughout and made what I am sure is the right call for him and his young family which we support."