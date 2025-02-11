Former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley handed chance to earn deal at Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have continued their early-season recruitment with the signing of former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley on a trial basis.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old played eight games at the top level for the Black and Whites, including five appearances last year.

After securing his release from Hull on Monday, Staveley now has the chance to earn a contract at Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Castleford Tigers can confirm the signing of Nick Staveley on a trial basis," read a club statement.

"We look forward to seeing Nick progress under the Tigers coaching staff."

Staveley joins Ben Davies at Wheldon Road after the versatile centre's arrival on loan from St Helens earlier in the day.