Former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley handed chance to earn deal at Castleford Tigers

By James O'Brien
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 17:56 BST
Castleford Tigers have continued their early-season recruitment with the signing of former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley on a trial basis.

The 21-year-old played eight games at the top level for the Black and Whites, including five appearances last year.

After securing his release from Hull on Monday, Staveley now has the chance to earn a contract at Castleford.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm the signing of Nick Staveley on a trial basis," read a club statement.

"We look forward to seeing Nick progress under the Tigers coaching staff."

Staveley joins Ben Davies at Wheldon Road after the versatile centre's arrival on loan from St Helens earlier in the day.

The Tigers began the season without several first-team players and face Hull KR in Friday's Super League opener on the back of a shock Challenge Cup loss to Bradford Bulls.

