Former Hull KR captain and coach James Webster returns to Craven Park in academy role
The Australian scored 33 tries in 94 games for Rovers during his playing days, leading the club to Super League in 2006 as captain.
Webster returned as interim head coach in 2016 and stayed on to assist Tim Sheens following the club’s relegation.
After leaving Craven Park for a second time in 2019, Webster spent two years in charge of Featherstone Rovers.
The 45-year-old has now signed up for a third spell with the Robins as a specialist half-back coach in the academy.
"I’m really happy to come down,” said Webster.
"It’s like a club down the road. I know some of these boys. I’ve watched them play since they were seven years old. I’ve really enjoyed it."
Webster will work alongside Peta Hiku and Shaun Kenny-Dowall in the academy set-up at Craven Park.
Current player Hiku and club icon Kenny-Dowall have taken on roles as specialist outside back coaches.
On Webster’s appointment, head of academy Jason Netherton said: "It's brilliant. We're over the moon that James has come on board with the staff to teach our players.
"It's a position that is at a premium in this country so any help that we can get to help the young players improve we will give them.
"James comes with a massive knowledge from his time playing in the NRL and Super League and he is also an outstanding coach in his own right.
"There aren't many more people I have come across in the game that are as intelligent as he is so any knowledge that he can pass onto these young players is fantastic."
