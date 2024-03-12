Former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth discusses new coaching business as he keeps rugby league door open

The former Wakefield Trinity boss is at the start of a new journey as a business owner, offering personalised coaching services to individuals of all ages and abilities.

It is a far cry from being at the helm of a Super League club but just the tonic for Applegarth as he waits for the right opportunity to come along in rugby league.

The 39-year-old found himself drifting away from coaching after ending his long association with Wakefield and was close to leaving the industry before following his heart.

"It was my passion for it," Applegarth told The Yorkshire Post when asked what drew him back to coaching.

"I went for a couple of job interviews – and don't get me wrong they were great experiences – but I just couldn't imagine myself sat there for the next 20 years.

"One was medical sales and then just a couple of general business development ones. They were really solid companies but I'm a coach at heart and needed to follow my passion.

"I missed it and wanted to get back involved so thought why not set up my own side business that should hopefully complement my own coaching should I get back into rugby league."

Mark Applegarth applauds the fans after the defeat to Hull KR in his final game in charge. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Applegarth had job opportunities following his exit from Belle Vue but is happy to be patient and throw everything into his new venture.

In the Super League pressure cooker this time last year, Applegarth has had to adjust to a different pace of life, which has its benefits.

"I'm a qualified teacher so have done some supply teaching," he said.

"I actually did a couple of days driving a delivery van as well so have kept busy.

Mark Applegarth at his unveiling as Wakefield head coach. (Picture: Dean Williams)

"I've got a daughter that doesn't start nursery full-time until next month. I think it's harder being at home with a two-and-a-half-year-old than it is being out at work but I've absolutely loved it.

"Once you've been used to that 100mph lifestyle, you realise what's important to you which is your family. You've got to enjoy that slower pace, recharge your batteries and get back after it when an opportunity comes up."

If everything goes to plan, Applegarth's days are about to get that little bit busier.

His new business provides one-on-one coaching in the gym or online and tailored rugby programmes for players and coaches, and offers help with team development and session planning.

Daryl Powell replaced Mark Applegarth at Wakefield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"When I got injured as a player, I'd always done personal training and used to write session plans for my friends," said Applegarth.

"Then when I got into my coaching, it was always in the back of my mind but I'd never really done it because I'd been attached to a professional club which took up all of my time.

"I can give general guidance to keep fit and active but also on the rugby side of it, I can hopefully give not only players but coaches guidance.

"If we don't have a thriving community game and youth game, the rest of it will fall apart."

Before he took charge of the first team at Belle Vue, Applegarth gained recognition for his work in youth development.

The Wakefield native transformed Trinity's academy into one of the strongest in the country during his time at the helm, with the club graded fourth when the elite licences were awarded in 2021.

Mark Applegarth celebrates his first win as head coach of Wakefield against Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Regardless of age or ability, Applegarth gets the same satisfaction from helping people develop as he did working at the top level.

"Coaching is coaching," he said.

"Everyone thinks that it's all about the guys that go on to have stellar careers but I get a buzz out of helping anyone unlock their potential or achieve their personal best, whether that's your everyday Joe looking to push themselves and hold themselves accountable in their health and fitness stuff or it's young aspiring players or professional players that are looking to take themselves to the next level. That's coaching in a nutshell."

Applegarth has watched the start of the new Super League season from afar and will revert to the role of supporter when Wakefield kick off their Championship campaign on Friday.

If and when he returns to rugby league, it will not be at the expense of his new business.

"Jobs are select and unfortunately we're in an industry where you have to wait for other people to get sacked to get back in," said Applegarth.

"That could be next week, next month, next year or it might not come at all. It's important that you get yourself set up for something alongside that.

"If you get into coaching, that's your main focus but when you're not in coaching, there's no reason why you can't push this harder and make it your main focus.