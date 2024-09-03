Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy secures Super League return after NRL stint
The 22-year-old has agreed to join Saints on a two-year deal after spending the 2024 season at NRL giants Sydney Roosters.
Murphy burst onto the scene with 19 tries in 21 games for Wakefield in 2022 before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury early the following year.
The speedster did not make an NRL appearance during his time in Australia but featured seven times in the New South Wales Cup, scoring one try.
"I am so excited to be coming to join St Helens," said Murphy.
"I am excited to showcase all I’ve learned and how I’ve developed as a player by being over in Australia.
"As soon as I spoke to Wello (head coach Paul Wellens), he told me at this club we compete for silverware every year and we need to be up for every single trophy. I’m ready for that – it’s what I want to do."
Murphy came to Saints' attention when he scored four tries for Trinity in a victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium in late 2022.
The youngster becomes St Helens' third addition for 2025 following the signings of Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt.
"Lewis is an exciting young talent," said Wellens.
"Coming through at Wakefield, Lewis showed what he is capable of and deservedly got an opportunity to join the Roosters. I know he is a very hardworking and committed young man and desperate to get back to playing to show what he can do.
"We found out to our cost a couple of seasons ago how good he can be when he scored those four tries against us. I’m sure he is going to thrive in our environment and will be a player that is going to excite fans."
