Former Woman of Steel Sinead Peach reveals challenges of balancing York Valkyrie role with being a new mum

York Valkyrie star and new mum Sinead Peach has spoken of her “tough” return to professional rugby following the birth of her first child.

Returning to elite sport is no small feat, but Peach credits a strong support system both on and off the field for making her journey smoother.

Peach praised Valkyrie and chairman Clint Goodman’s unwavering backing throughout her transition back into the game. “The club has been great and Clint’s always in contact, checking how we’re getting on. First and foremost, he wants to make sure I’m okay as a person. He said, ‘Don’t rush, come back when you’re ready.’ That kind of support really makes a difference.”

Peach was amongst the first players to sign a professional contract in 2023 - a landmark deal that included base salaries, performance bonuses, and crucially, maternity leave provisions. Now more than ever, she appreciates the foresight of those policies.

“Getting that support and backing from Clint and the club was amazing,” she said. “To have that time with my son and still be financially supported - it’s been game changing.”

Balancing motherhood and elite sport is a delicate act, but Peach is navigating it with the same determination that earned her the captaincy and a string of accolades in 2024, including the prestigious Woman of Steel award.

To aid her comeback, Peach has also taken on a new role as a sports and activity co-ordinator at Hunslet Rugby Club. “It goes hand in hand with my rugby career,” she said, crediting the job for helping her maintain routine and fitness as she works her way back to peak performance.

“It’s been tough. I’m not back to the form I was in 2023, but I’m working on my fitness, and I think everything else will follow. After game day, you’re exhausted – but you still have to be a mum and show up for your child.”