Only a fortnight ago, Willie Peters was rallying Mikey Lewis for the biggest night of his career.

The Hull KR boss told his half-back that he was ready to own a Grand Final and Lewis duly delivered, producing a man-of-the-match performance to inspire the Robins to a maiden Super League title.

With the dust still settling on one of the greatest nights in KR's history, Peters is now plotting against his star man as Australia's assistant coach.

The face-off adds another layer of intrigue to a series that has been 22 years in the making.

"It's a bit weird but he's an Australian and has been given the chance to team up with them," said England playmaker Lewis from the Ashes launch on Tuesday. "He's worked so hard and has earned it.

"Without him, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in now. From when he came in to now, there are so many things he's done for me – my game management, leadership, kicking game and just looking at the game differently. It's off the field as well and having a coach who really cares for you.

"He's been a big factor in my life over the last three years and I can't thank him enough.

"But I'm not speaking to him right now. I would like to get one over him. We both enjoy the banter and that's what makes a good friendship.

Mikey Lewis is embraced by Willie Peters after the Grand Final win over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully I can go back for pre-season and have the bragging rights."

Ironically, the player Peters used to inspire Lewis for his coming-of-age moment is now in his corner in the Australia camp.

After seeing Reece Walsh bend the NRL Grand Final to his will, Peters challenged Lewis to channel that same bullish mindset.

Walsh's performance was fresh in Lewis' mind as he stepped out at Old Trafford.

Mikey Lewis returns to England duty after a stellar season at club level. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He faced similar questions to me about whether he could do it on the biggest stage and look what he did," added Lewis. "He set the world alight.

"Me and Willie had those talks before the Grand Final. He wanted me to own the big moments and I felt like I did that.

"Hopefully I'll get the chance to own more moments on Saturday."

Walsh's Grand Final heroics have been rewarded with a Test debut after he was given the nod to replace Dylan Edwards in the number one jersey.

Mikey Lewis roars with delight during Hull KR's Grand Final win. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

A player under constant scrutiny, Walsh has a kindred spirit in Lewis.

"It's part and parcel of being a professional sportsman," added Lewis. "You've got to have a thick skin.

"You listen to the people you want to listen to. You don't take the abuse personally because those people can't do what you can do.

"Two or three years ago it got to me but I've really grown up as a person. Having a great support team around you helps.

"It's easy to get caught up in what people say about you but if you have the right people around you, you won't go far wrong.

"I'd rather do my talking on the field and leave everything out there."

Mikey Lewis celebrates with the Rob Burrow Award trophy and his Grand Final winner's ring. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Lewis did just that in the Grand Final to silence those who questioned his ability to assert his influence when it truly mattered.

The 24-year-old produced a try-saving effort to deny Bevan French before breaking the deadlock himself with a dazzling solo score.

By the end of 80 absorbing minutes, Lewis' fingerprints were all over a historic win.

"You take loads of belief from it," he said. "But I want to do it over and over again on the biggest stages.

"I need to have the same mindset I had in the last two games. I was building nicely at the back end of the year. I feel it was the best performance of my career in the Grand Final.

"If I get the chance to play on Saturday, I need to have the same mindset, attack everything and play with a massive smile on my face.

"I've got three more Grand Finals coming up."

Fresh from guiding Rovers to the treble, Lewis could hardly be in better shape for his first crack at the Australians.

His performances earned him Dream Team recognition and took him close to retaining the Man of Steel he won last year.

Crucially, he has discovered the art of owning the big moments – even when he was not at his best in the Challenge Cup final, he found the composure to kick the winning goal.

Lewis returns to Wembley this week determined to round off a landmark year.

"Being back in the dressing room brought that feeling back from a few months ago," said the Hull native, who has been a regular for England under Shaun Wane in recent years.

"I've got very good memories here. It took a month or so for it to sink in.

"I'll have some time to reflect on everything after this series. It can become an even better year.