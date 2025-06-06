The Challenge Cup media event is drawing to a close and the rest of the club representatives have slipped away.

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella is the last man standing, still smiling despite spending the past few hours talking about the club's long trophy drought.

It is an obligation most players could do without – but Minchella has learnt to savour every moment of Wembley week.

"It's a real privilege, even just standing here talking to you," he said five days out from Saturday's final against Warrington Wolves.

"People have asked me about the pressure of it all but this isn't pressure; pressure is when you're down at the bottom and don't know when you're going to get your next win.

"We're in a privileged situation and are seeing this as an opportunity rather than pressure."

A player who spent his formative years fighting fires – whether it was his acrimonious exit from Leeds Rhinos, his time in League One and working on a building site, or a nightmare debut season at Craven Park that yielded just three wins – Minchella speaks from experience.

With an unyielding spirit, a thirst for work and no little skill, the loose forward has rebuilt his career and dragged the Robins with him.

Elliot Minchella is embracing the pressure of leading Hull KR to a first major trophy in 40 years. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A third final in two years is a measure of KR's rapid rise – but that first big occasion, the 2023 Challenge Cup showpiece, was a step into the unknown for Minchella and his team-mates.

"I came to the media day that week and was looking around in awe, wondering whether I deserved to be there," said Minchella.

"Looking back, that year we probably overachieved getting to the final. I don't know where we were in the league but we were nowhere near the top. I know we had a good end to the year after the final but we were a bit up and down before the final, just winning the semi against Wigan.

"We're a completely different team now. I think there are only six or seven of us left from that day and we've learnt a lot as a group. We've lost another final but those disappointments shape you."

Elliot Minchella, centre, answers a question during Monday's media event in Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If there were any doubts about whether Rovers would come again after losing their maiden Grand Final, Willie Peters' ever-improving side have answered them in emphatic fashion.

The Robins have won 16 of their 17 games this year, the only blemish a late loss to their old nemesis Wigan Warriors.

Now, as they prepare to return to the scene of their golden-point heartbreak against Leigh Leopards, there is no hint of an inferiority complex.

"Even for me as an individual, it was my first big game," reflected Minchella.

Elliot Minchella, right, is determined to get his hands on the Challenge Cup this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There were things in the build-up and on the day that I won't do this week. You have to learn from that; if you don't, you're not back here having this conversation.

"We're happy with where we're at this time – but we've got to deliver. I'm sick of talking about losing."

At the risk of irking the 29-year-old, it is time to address the elephant in the room: how exactly did the trophy slip from KR's grasp in 2023?

Few defeats spark a deeper period of soul-searching than a one-point loss on the biggest stage – and with it, the kind of lessons that tend to stick.

"It was golden point," said Minchella.

"We've spoken about that quite often as a group and how we handled that period. We did quite a lot wrong in the game without being horrendous but we went within ourselves during golden point, almost trying to survive and not throwing any punches.

Elliot Minchella has not seen his loser's medal since the 2023 final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You look at Leigh and they were throwing good shape at us and making us make decisions. What they did was the perfect blueprint.

"They handled that golden-point period perfectly. When they did go for the drop goal, the damage had already been done.

"It's tough to watch because of what was at stake and the occasion but you have to do it to learn why they got the trophy and we didn't.

"It still hurts and is tough to think about. I still get reminded about it loads by people like you and we see all the highlights. You can't get away from it because it's a part of history.

"We want to make history in the right way this weekend."

Rovers have arguably never been better placed to end their 40-year wait for major silverware.

With their strength on the field matched in the boardroom and the back offices at Craven Park, one trophy could quickly become two or three.

But first comes a chance to join club folklore and become only the second Hull KR team to lift the Challenge Cup after the heroes of 1980.

"There's only been 15 blokes who have done it before," said Minchella.

"We've heard all the stories and don't want to hear them anymore; we want to go and do it ourselves.

"We want to make our own history as a group. When I retire I want to look back on my career knowing that I was a winner and didn't just come up short in finals because people who win are in a different bracket. I want to join that club.

"I gave my loser's medals to my dad. Maybe that's not the right attitude to have but I just didn't want to take them home. When I finish I might wish I'd have kept them but to me coming second best isn't an achievement – why should you get a medal for losing?

"If we do win on Saturday, my dad won't be getting that one!"

Minchella could be forgiven for feeling weary at this stage of the afternoon but his eyes light up when the conversation turns to the club’s loyal supporters.

If the Robins do end their long wait at Wembley, the fans will be at the centre of the celebrations.

"They're the heartbeat of the club," said Minchella.

"When you think of Hull KR, it's the fans. They've been there through thick and thin.

"I remember going to Hull KR with Sheffield in the Championship and thinking, 'Wow, how good is this club'.

"Those fans deserve success. They work hard for what they've got and put their hand in their pocket to support us far and wide.