For anybody outside Super League's traditional big four, the Theatre of Dreams has felt more like a house of horrors.

Only Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos have ever tasted Grand Final success at Old Trafford.

Indeed, it has been 21 years since a new name was last etched on the trophy.

The venue has been a graveyard for first-time finalists, as Hull KR discovered all too painfully at the end of 2024.

But rather than let defeat to Wigan define them, it has proved to be the making of the Robins.

For captain Elliot Minchella, the road to a potential treble began the moment he watched the Warriors lift the Super League trophy 12 months ago.

"It's really clear," said Minchella from the Old Trafford media event on Tuesday. "I remember it like it was yesterday.

"I was standing down there with one of the directors and remember saying to him that I want that to be us next year. That moment lit a fire inside me to win.

Elliot Minchella faced the media at Old Trafford earlier this week. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I was sick of losing. At that point, we'd lost a Challenge Cup final, a Grand Final and semi-finals. That gives you a pretty negative feeling.

"We're 12 months older and wiser now with a bit more experience – and we've tasted winning.

"That's all that was asked of us last year: when are you going to win a trophy? We've got that in the bag.

"But that's history now. It's about trying to create more history and more memories."

Elliot Minchella has come back stronger from a bruising first Grand Final experience. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

For losing Grand Finalists, the crucial question is always what happens next.

Hull KR have answered it emphatically, returning to Old Trafford with the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield already in the trophy cabinet.

Whereas Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils all faded away after reaching the Grand Final, the Robins have shown they are built to last.

"That's probably a reflection on the top of the club," added Minchella.

Elliot Minchella, left, is vying with Liam Farrell, right, to lift the Super League trophy. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're consistent with what they do and the other clubs you mentioned didn't do that.

"This isn't just a flash in the pan or something we're going to do for a year or two; we want to be competing in these games for a number of years.

"That's our job on the field but it starts at the top and filters its way all the way down. They make it very clear what's expected of us and we go out and try to deliver it.

"They deserve a huge amount of recognition for us being here."

With the backing of the board, Willie Peters' team have reached new heights in 2025.

The Robins ended their long wait for silverware at Wembley in June before beating Wigan to the League Leaders' Shield, proving themselves as the most consistent side in the competition.

Elliot Minchella has already got his hands on the Challenge Cup this year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Yet despite all that, Wigan will take the field at Old Trafford as favourites with a 100 per cent record in finals under Matt Peet.

On the grandest stage last year, the Warriors won the big moments to retain their Super League crown.

The challenge for the Robins is simple in Minchella's view: nail plan A rather than reinvent the wheel under pressure.

"Regardless of the event, the stadium or opposition, we need to be consistent at being Hull KR," he said.

"Whether we're playing in front of 7,000 or 70,000, it shouldn't matter. That's something we didn't do last year and we want to put that right.

"If we don't do that, we'll probably be on the losing side and picking up a runners-up medal again. I don't want to do that."

Those memories from last year, as painful as they were, have brought Rovers back to the same stage – only this time there is a sense of belonging.

Twelve months on, KR stand on the brink of not just joining the big four but doing so as treble winners.

It has been a remarkable journey for the Robins, one that will not end this weekend regardless of the result.

For Minchella, the next challenge is to build a dynasty.

"That's the dream," he said.

"I want to lift the trophy on Saturday and win the treble. I'm not afraid to say that I've thought about it a number of times.

"We set out at the start of the year to win all three. We've got two so far, so we're on track.

"But there's obviously a massive obstacle in the way. For me, the two best teams in the competition are here on Saturday. It's a fitting final.