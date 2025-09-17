THE Rugby League Talk Podcast brings you the latest news and views from Super League and beyond for Yorkshire’s clubs – featuring The YP’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien and host Phil Harrison.

On this week's Rugby League Talk Podcast from The Yorkshire Post, The YP's rugby league writer James O’Brien reflects on the 2025 campaign for all six of Yorkshire’s Super League clubs from Hull Kingston Rovers at the top, through play-off hopefuls Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC through to Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers down the bottom.