Gary Hetherington addresses London Broncos speculation and what it means for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has stressed that he remains committed to the club after clarifying his role in London Broncos' search for investment.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following reports that he was brokering a deal for the capital club to be taken over by NRL giants Brisbane Broncos, Hetherington has confirmed his involvement.

London were relegated from Super League last year and long-term owner David Hughes’ decision to step down left their future in serious doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they now appear to have secured significant investment with the help of Hetherington.

"Following recent media speculation regarding my role in supporting London Broncos and their need for a new ownership model, I can confirm that following a request from the London club, and supported by our chairman Paul Caddick, I have given assistance to London in an effort to secure their long-term future and the future for professional rugby league in London and the south east of England," read a statement released by the Rhinos.

"Those who know me know I have always been passionate about growing our game and I personally believe that having a sustainable team in the nation's capital is important, so I was happy to lend my advice and experience to Jason Loubser and his team at the Broncos. I've been fortunate throughout my career to have built up strong relationships with people across the game and especially in Australia.