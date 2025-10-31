Gary Hetherington's Leeds Rhinos legacy in his own words

It started with a secret. Long before the trophies and the transformation of Headingley, Gary Hetherington's Leeds Rhinos story began behind closed doors, in confidential meetings and coded phone calls. In 1996, as Super League prepared for lift-off, Hetherington and businessman Paul Caddick struck a deal that would reshape the club's future – but they couldn't tell a soul.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The identity of the new owners was a big secret," recalls Hetherington.

"Me and Paul did the deal in the early part of that year but because I was the chief executive and head coach at Sheffield Eagles in year one of Super League, the plan was that we would take over at the end of the season – provided it remained a secret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the year, I went on the Great Britain tour as an assistant to Phil Larder. Through fear of it leaking, I had to secretly get the first plane home after the second Test and straight to a press conference here, where Paul and myself announced our takeover.

"That caused me difficulty because I still owned Sheffield Eagles and needed to tell everyone there. It was all a bit fraught.

"It was a big process. I'd been looking at Leeds separately but didn't have the wealth to take ownership. At the same time, they'd been talking to Paul Caddick about taking over and he said the opposite of me – that he was a builder.

"Alf Davies phoned me up and said we'd make a good pair."

Nearly three decades on, it proved to be a masterstroke by the outgoing chief executive. What began as a leap of faith between a rugby man and a builder would go on to redefine not only the rugby team but sport in the city. Yet in 1996, it was a genuine sliding doors moment for a proud old club, one teetering on the brink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Hetherington (left) and Paul Caddick pictured at the press call to announce their takeover of Leeds RL. (Photo: Charles Knight)

For Hetherington, the story had a personal resonance. Leeds had once paid £5,000 to bring him from York, a young hooker drafted in as cover for the indomitable David Ward.

"I'd had a good time here and recognised the significance of Leeds," reflects Hetherington, who played 53 games for the club.

"Even though I played for other teams, Headingley is the spiritual home of the game in many ways.

"I knew all about the club's potential and what needed to be done. It was quite a daunting prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' final home game of 1996 showed incoming chief executive Gary Hetherington how much work needed to be done to get the club back on its feet, on and off the field. (Photo: Steve Riding)

"I have to give credit to Paul because his financial advisors were advising him not to do it. There was nobody else on the scene to take over Leeds, who were basically bankrupt with a £5.5million overdraft.

"What was on the cards throughout the previous season was a move to Elland Road. The Caspian Group owned Leeds United and their plan was to transfer Leeds RL to play at Elland Road, sell Headingley and pay off the debts. There was a strong reaction against it from both sets of fans.

"There was nobody else on the horizon so Paul and myself taking over was quite significant.

"I always say that our partnership was built on my enthusiasm and his wealth. We needed both – my rugby knowledge and Paul's business acumen – to be able to grow the business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellery Hanley, back at Headingley as St Helens coach, accepts a sweet offering from Gary Hetherington before the Challenge Cup clash in 1999. (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

Today marks Hetherington's final day as the club's chief executive. The end of an era.

His fingerprints can be seen in every corner of Headingley. The tired terraces have been replaced by state-of-the-art facilities – a modern home for a modern club.

As we take in the stadium he helped build, it is clear that Hetherington takes the greatest pride from his off-field achievements.

"I went on the record at the start saying we had four major objectives: to give the city a team to be proud of, to create a sustainable and profitable business, to restore Headingley as an international-standard venue and to connect with the community," he says, a week out from an Ashes Test at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think what we've done off the field has been quite significant.

"The name change to Rhinos was important and taking over the historical Kirkstall rugby union ground and developing that into a rugby league centre of excellence. It's the home of all the Rhinos teams. In many ways, we got the leap over many of our Super League rivals by developing a quality facility.

Leeds Rhinos and Headingley Stadium have been transformed during Gary Hetherington's 29 years as chief executive. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"And Headingley is unrecognisable from 1996. I think one of the things we've done really well is retaining the heritage and ambience but improving the facility. A lot of new sports grounds are quite sterile but this is atmospheric.

"We've created a 365-day-a-year business instead of the 40-day-a-year business it was. It's a busy, busy place all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The creation of Leeds Rhinos Foundation is very significant. I realised we needed a dedicated resource that was focused solely on community engagement and support, particularly for rugby league development. It's a terrific organisation. That's a great source of pride."

Hetherington took a club that had just survived a brush with relegation and transformed them into eight-time Super League champions. Not only that, he created the wider 'Team Rhinos' concept, a sporting brand that now extends all the way to the city's netball side.

But above all, he will be remembered for delivering long-overdue success to the club's flagship team. And it can all be traced back to one bold decision in 2003 – the appointment of Tony Smith as head coach.

"I think that was quite significant," says Hetherington.

"Even though Daryl (Powell) had done a great job in terms of getting the team to where they were, I felt Tony would take us to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told Daryl that we were only going to do it if he was on board. The plan was to keep him part of the set-up, bring Tony in for two years and then Daryl came back to replace him. He came to terms with that.

"On that basis, I phoned Tony up and told him that we wanted to chat to him about the coaching position at Leeds Rhinos. He said he was available for a chat so me and Daryl went to his house, an old farmhouse in Birdsedge.

"I fully understand that would have been quite awkward for a coach to be sat opposite the current coach who he was going to replace. I acknowledged that it was unusual but we all understood the plan.

"Everyone questioned it when we made the announcement but he had instant success in 2004. The team was already bubbling away to be successful and he was the right man at the right time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell didn't stay long enough to see the plan through but his influence was felt throughout the club's golden era in legendary captain Kevin Sinfield and homegrown heroes Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire.

Leeds made nurturing local talent a cornerstone of their identity under Hetherington. Of the 218 players to debut for the club since 1996, more than 40 per cent came through the academy system.

"I didn't know that stat but I'm really pleased about that," he remarks.

"When I first came here, people like Danny McGuire, Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield had been signed. My first signing was Matt Diskin. I used to go to the home of the player to visit their families as well and I remember going to Matt's house in Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always said that to have lasting success, the core has got to be players produced by the club. We've made some outstanding signings over the years but the core of Leeds Rhinos was Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire.

"We were a dominant team among others. We weren't significantly better than St Helens – they were a great side as well – but we had such a good culture and had created such a good foundation."

Success casts a long shadow. When the heroes of the golden generation began to drift into retirement, Hetherington found himself facing a different kind of challenge – not chasing titles but trying to preserve a culture.

"We did struggle with the transition, just as St Helens are now," he admits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always knew we had a core of players that were going to come to the end of their careers at pretty much the same time.

"You'd like to stagger them in an ideal world but Jamie Peacock was still a top-class player at the age of 36. You can't tap him on the shoulder at 34 and tell him he's finished. That would have been a mistake.

"We always anticipated a difficult period. The players who replaced them didn't quite come to those standards. Even though you can bring in other good players, they haven't been at the club for 15 years and are not going to have the same impact as people like Kevin Sinfield.

"That's exactly what St Helens are finding now after losing senior players like James Roby. It's a difficult process and almost an impossible one to get right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After years of rebuilding, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Leeds have made encouraging strides under Brad Arthur, while in the background sits "the best group of young players that we've had for 20-odd years", in Hetherington's words.

Fittingly, he is handing the baton to a man who has dedicated his entire life to the club.

"Jamie Jones-Buchanan as my successor is a great story in itself," adds Hetherington. "Unlike myself, he was a good player – a legendary player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's lived through that culture of creating a top team and being successful. You've got to live through it and work through it to fully appreciate it.

"Jamie has got runs on the board in that respect. Also, he can engage with the supporters, our corporate sponsors and become the face and the voice of Leeds Rhinos."

For Hetherington, Headingley has always been more than just a stadium – it is woven into the very fabric of his life. It was here, back in 1969, that he met his wife Kath.

Only last month, they left the stadium after a Leeds game for the final time, philosophical about the cruel finish they had just witnessed in the play-off tie against St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retirement, however, was never on the cards for Hetherington. He has thrown himself straight into an exciting new project at London Broncos.

Asked if it was a wrench to leave Headingley, Hetherington says: "It would be if I didn't have another challenge to go to.

"I never got the chance to miss playing because I was coaching. It was the same with coaching.

"Will I miss Leeds Rhinos? Yes I'll miss it but I'm just that busy and focused on the next challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My wife knows this: if I had to retire and sit at home, I wouldn't be worth living with. Whilst I'm still fit and able, the game is my life and the only thing I know. I just want a lifetime involvement in the game, at whatever level.

"If you find a job you love, you'll never do a day's work in your life. I've never done a day's work in my life because my job has always been my hobby.

"I'll be forever grateful for what this experience has given me. Where have the 29 years gone? It's been a fascinating journey – full of success, disappointments and challenges.