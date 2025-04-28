Geordie Shore and Newcastle debut - how Herman Ese'ese looks to continue Hull FC revival at Magic Weekend

Getting to grips: Hull FC's Herman Ese'ese has been an integral of their revival this season, one they look to continue at Newcastle on Sunday.

Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese admitted most of his knowledge about Newcastle stems from television series Geordie Shore as he prepares for his first Super League Magic Weekend on Tyneside.

The Black and Whites are in action at St James’ Park when they come up against Huddersfield on Sunday.

New Zealander Ese’ese joined Hull at the start of 2024 and has only ever competed at Magic Weekend at Elland Road in Leeds, but is relishing the opportunity to play in Newcastle, a city he knows from the MTV reality show.

The 30-year-old said: “To be honest, I haven’t really heard much about Newcastle.

“I know Newcastle because I used to watch Geordie Shore – I know that’s pretty bad! That’s the only time I’ve heard about Newcastle.

“I know their football team, I’m a big football fan and they’ve been going really well. I’ve been watching some of their games. The games that they play here, it looks hectic and it looks like a nice atmosphere to play in.

“Hopefully we get a sold-out crowd on Sunday at this beautiful stadium. It’s my first one in Newcastle. My first season last year was at Leeds, so I got to miss out playing here, but I’m really excited.”

Hull will be aiming for a more enjoyable Magic Weekend experience compared to last year’s outing in Leeds, where they lost 29-4 to London Broncos in a wooden-spoon battle.

Eight months later and Hull, under new head coach John Cartwright, are sat in fourth.

Ese’ese believes a change in coaching staff and new faces in the dressing room has been beneficial.

“What stands out for me is the professionalism. We brought in coaching staff that know how to build a winning culture,” he said.

“We brought in some senior players – experienced players – that have won a lot in their career and are good role models for our young boys. We have a young team so it’s good for them to learn from them. When you bring those kind of people in, you tend to win more games and start building a winning culture and building connections within the squad as well.”

Ese’ese has continued to impress this season, scoring four tries, and he praised the consistency within the team.

“There’s been comments made about how we’ve been playing, we’re a more resilient team now going into the season,” added Ese’ese.

“It’s just the team, we don’t want to let each other down. We’re playing consistent footy, our structure has changed as well. I think our defensive game has definitely improved a lot.

“When you bring in someone like Andy Last, who’s a really high-rated coach, he’s taken control of our defence.

"We’re an all-round team this season. There is a reason why teams wouldn’t want to face us.”

Meanwhile, three Leeds Rhinos players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel. Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield were each charged with grade B head contact during Rhinos’ 20-14 home loss to Hull KR.

Scrum-half Sinfield was sin-binned just five minutes into the game and centre Handley received a red card in the closing stages, but both will be available for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with St Helens in Newcastle.

Handley received two penalty points - with a reduction because of his red card - and Sinfield three, but previously clean records meant they avoided a ban.

Leeds substitute Sam Lisone was charged with grade B contact with a match official and received three penalty points. He was fined, but not suspended. Robins’ forward Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue was sent-off midway through the second half for an alleged high shoulder on Lisone. The Hull KR man was not charged by the review panel.