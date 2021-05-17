George King trying to tempt brother Toby to join Hull KR

King has been one of the Robins’ best players this term, underlining why his former Warrington Wolves coach Tony Smith was so keen to bring him in from Wakefield Trinity last September.

His younger brother Toby – the in-form Warrington centre who is in Shaun Wane’s England plans for the World Cup – is also on Smith’s radar for 2022.

KR are understood to have made the Wolves star an offer but he is one of the most in-demand out-of-contract Super League stars with champions St Helens also in the hunt.

“Naturally, he’s my brother so, as I’m at Rovers, I’m already selfishly saying come play for us,” said Huddersfield-born King, about his sibling with whom he played alongside for five years at Wolves, largely under Smith.

“I just wish him the best in the decision he makes. I can only offer him advice from where I am.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to him: where he feels best and where he needs to play.”

The brothers faced each other in KR’s last outing, a 50-26 loss at Warrington in which the visitors led at half-time.

Oh brother: George King wants brother Toby to join him at the Robins. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rovers had won their two previous games against Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos to get off the mark for 2021.

However, Smith’s KR have not forgotten losing 33-32 in the Challenge Cup against Castleford in one of the most bizarre games of recent times.

They led 22-6 at half-time and 32-18 late on before spectacularly crumbling and falling in the fourth period of extra-time.

Ireland international King, 26, conceded: “It is still painful because of the manner in which we lost.

In demand: Warrington Wolves' Toby King. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We were in control most of the game but basically lost it twice.

“To put all that effort in, play an extra 19 minutes of extra-time and still lose, it is in the back of your mind.

“We’ll be looking for a comeback from that on Monday to get our season back up and running.”

Castleford are missing experienced front-row duo of Grant Millington and Liam Watts but King insisted; “There will still be a big contest up front as we’ve lost one of our main props too in Alby (Albert Vete).

“It will be a big battle. We’re expecting a real tough match.

“If we perform well we’ll give them a real game.”