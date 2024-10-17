George King's first words after swapping Hull KR for Huddersfield Giants
The Ireland prop became a cornerstone of the KR pack during his four-year stay at Craven Park but found game time hard to come by this season, making just 13 appearances for Willie Peters' side.
King will be a key figure for Huddersfield at the start of a new era under Luke Robinson.
"Being a local lad, I can’t wait to get started, rip in and pull on the jersey of my hometown club," said the 29-year-old, who has played almost 200 games at Super League level.
"Ten years ago I was in the Giants academy playing with some lads who are still in Super League now and I know some others in the team. I’m looking forward to getting in and bonding with them and the new players that are coming in.”
King becomes Huddersfield's fourth confirmed addition for 2025 following the signings of Tom Burgess, Zac Woolford and Liam Sutcliffe.
Robinson, who is preparing for his first full season in charge, expects King to be a big hit at the John Smith's Stadium.
"He's a no-nonsense, tough prop and he's got a really good carry and a quick play the ball which is crucial for our nines playing off him," said the Giants boss.
"He does a lot of the unselfish defensive work that people don't appreciate but is crucial to the team and our success in 2025.
"He's captained at club level and international level so we're hoping he can bring them leadership qualities to us.
"We have a strong pack here. He complements the likes of Thomas (Burgess), Oliver (Wilson), Matty (English) and everyone else."
