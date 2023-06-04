Hull FC head coach Tony Smith believes his squad’s hard work is finally starting to pay off after they stormed back from a 12-point deficit to sink high-flying Warrington 30-18 in Newcastle.

Josh Griffin’s second half hat-trick sealed a fourth league win from five for Smith’s vastly-improving side, who made a dismal start to the season but now stand just four points off the play-offs.

Sunday’s display was a far cry from their 40-0 derby humiliation to city rivals Hull KR just two months ago and Smith said: “I thought we’d get better and improve and I think we are doing that, but there are no guarantees.

“We are certainly better than we were a number of weeks ago. You can see a whole lot more cohesion with us now and those efforts are getting more rewards when we are all on the same page.”

Smith’s men put up a sterling defensive display in an opening period in which they were fortunate to emerge only six points in arrears, before the lung-bursting efforts of veteran Griffin sparked the impressive comeback.

Warrington responded through Connor Wrench to reduce the deficit to just two points before Griffin burst clear to complete his hat-trick with 15 minutes left and Tex Hoy made sure of the win late on.

“Sometimes defending your own line can take the petrol out of you for the rest of the game but it did quite the opposite,” added Smith.

“It energised us actually and we were all ready to go in the second half. I thought Josh turned back the clock with having to use his speed to score tries. It was terrific and I was pleased for him.”