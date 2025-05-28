Hull KR head coach Willie Peters says Friday's clash with St Helens will provide a valuable test of Eribe Doro's development.

The young prop is set to make his second Super League appearance for the Robins in their final outing before next week's Challenge Cup decider against Warrington Wolves.

Doro joined Rovers in the off-season after catching the eye with Bradford Bulls in the Championship and Peters believes the game offers a timely marker of his progress.

"It's an opportunity for him to show how far he has come in a short space of time for us," said Peters.

"We want to give him that opportunity against a very good team. That's the purpose of playing him.

"He'll be playing against a really tough forward pack. They've been a great team for a long time so we'll see where he's at.

"It's a good opportunity for him."

Doro could be one of several changes for the visit of Saints as Peters weighs up his biggest selection dilemma of the year.

Eribe Doro has been given another opportunity to impress. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Defeat would open the door for Wigan Warriors to claim top spot but players carrying niggles are unlikely to be risked with Wembley in mind.

Influential forward Dean Hadley may be rested after his latest charge left him walking a disciplinary tightrope.

"It's one that we need to figure out and work out the best option for the weekend," said Peters, who welcomes back Bill Leyland this week.

"It's not ideal. The challenge is that it can be doubled and you get more points (if you fight the charge) so we've accepted it and will have to make a decision what we decide to do.