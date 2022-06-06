The 31-year-old has been a virtual ever-present for the Rhinos since his arrival from Warrington Wolves in the off-season, missing only two games so far this year.

Austin signed an initial one-year deal with the option of a second, which has now been activated.

"I am pleased to be staying at the Rhinos," he said.

Blake Austin has found form in recent weeks. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I am a father of four young children and my family are really beginning to feel at home here in Leeds.

"It was a tough start to life here at the club but we are all pulling together and I think good times are ahead for us."

Austin played a key role in last week's resounding win over former club Warrington, helping Leeds produce their most complete performance of the season to date.

The Rhinos have won four of their five games since Rohan Smith was appointed in April, initially guided by Jamie Jones-Buchanan on the ground in Leeds.

Blake Austin during a training session. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Austin says the feelgood factor is back at Headingley.

“I have enjoyed working with Rohan Smith," added Austin.

"Everyone I spoke to, who knew him from Australia, held him in high regard and he is having a big influence on the squad overall.

"I think Jamie Jones-Buchanan deserves a lot of credit too for the work he did whilst he was in charge and Rohan has built on that.