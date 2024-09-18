Goole Vikings become League One's newest club after beating off competition from Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers

Goole Vikings have been approved by the RFL Board to join Betfred League One in the 2025 season.

Their application was judged the strongest of three received during a process that has been running through the summer, with the Board also praising Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers who were unsuccessful on this occasion.

The Vikings were founded as a community club in 2018 and have been playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League, with junior teams playing in the City of Hull and District Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby League Council members were informed of the decision at their September meeting today at the Salford Community Stadium.

A separate decision will be made at December’s Council meeting about whether Goole should be admitted to membership of the Rugby Football League.

Council also approved a proposal to elect two Vice-Presidents on the same two-year cycle as the RFL President.

Following the election of Adam Hills MBE to succeed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP as RFL President for 2025-26, Council accepted two nominations to work as Hills’s Vice-Presidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wild, the long-serving Swinton Lions Chief Executive and RFL Council member, follows in the footsteps of Malcolm White, the former Lions chairman who was RFL President in 2001-2.

Goole Vikings play at Victoria Pleasure Grounds. (Photo: Goole Vikings RLFC)

Danika Priim, a former Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and England forward who has made a successful move into the media since retirement, will become the fourth woman to serve as the RFL’s President or Vice President since the positions were introduced in 1988 – and the first England Women international.