GOOLE VIKINGS have launched a bid to join rugby league’s third tier for the start of the 2025 season.

The club, who were formed in 2018 and currently play in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men’s League, are the first to publicly state their desire to join a newly-expanded League One.

The RFL invited applications to become its 36th senior club as part of a longer process to level up numbers between the second and third tiers, the latter which currently comprises just nine teams.

It’s understood that Goole are one of at least eight clubs to submit expressions of interest in the process, which closes on Friday, with a decision on the identity of the new club or clubs expected in late summer.

HIGH AMBITIONS: Goole Vikings - seen in action in a 28-22 win against Yorkshire Men's Division Four rivals Sherburn Bears back in April - are hoping to secure a place in the expanded League One for the 2025 season. Picture courtesy of Goole Vikings RLFC.

“We’ve always believed Goole is a bit of an untapped area in the M62 heartland, and would bridge the gap between Castleford and Hull,” said Goole president, Anthony Whiteley.

“There have been plenty of attempts at expansion in places like London and south Wales and ultimately none of them have been sustainable because the interest in rugby league isn’t there.

“I see the interest in rugby league in Goole every day and we want to provide a pathway for local kids, while giving the town of Goole its first professional sports club.”

The Vikings play at the 3,000-capacity Victoria Pleasure Ground, which is in line for £3.75m redevelopment set to be completed by July next year. Under the proposal, they would look to retain a high-level community club as well as their existing junior framework.

FACELIFT: Goole Vikings' Victoria Pleasure Gardens' venue will undergo a £3.75m redevelopment scheduled to be completed next summer. Picture courtesy of Goole Vikings RLFC.

The identity of the remaining applicants is yet to be made public, but it is understood that despite rumours of a further bid from France, there is not currently any interest from abroad.