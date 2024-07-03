Goole Vikings in three-horse race to join League One from 2025
The Vikings, who were formed in 2018 and currently play in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men's League, were the first club to publicly state their desire to become the Rugby Football League's 36th senior member in May.
There are currently only nine teams in League One but the goal is to have two divisions of 12 outside Super League by the 2026 campaign.
Goole play at the 3,000-capacity Victoria Pleasure Grounds, which is in line for a £3.75million redevelopment set to be completed by July next year.
The Vikings will discover whether they have been successful by the end of September.
"The RFL have received three formal applications to join the Betfred League One competition in 2025 – from Anglian Vipers, Bedford Tigers and Goole Vikings," read a statement.
"The three applications will now be considered, with visits to the applicants to assess their home stadia and other facilities, which will be followed by formal presentations at the Rugby Football League's Etihad Campus headquarters in August."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.