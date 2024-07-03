Goole Vikings are vying with Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers to join League One next season.

The Vikings, who were formed in 2018 and currently play in Division Four of the Yorkshire Men's League, were the first club to publicly state their desire to become the Rugby Football League's 36th senior member in May.

There are currently only nine teams in League One but the goal is to have two divisions of 12 outside Super League by the 2026 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goole play at the 3,000-capacity Victoria Pleasure Grounds, which is in line for a £3.75million redevelopment set to be completed by July next year.

The Vikings will discover whether they have been successful by the end of September.

"The RFL have received three formal applications to join the Betfred League One competition in 2025 – from Anglian Vipers, Bedford Tigers and Goole Vikings," read a statement.