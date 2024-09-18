Goole Vikings reveal James Clark role after former Hull FC CEO helps secure League One spot

Goole Vikings have confirmed that James Clark will continue to work with the club in a "strategic capacity" after helping to secure a place in League One.

The former Hull FC chief executive played an "integral part" in Goole's successful application, the ambitious East Yorkshire club said in a statement.

Ex-Hull and England prop Scott Taylor will be the head coach of the new set-up and former team-mate Jamie Shaul is set to come out of retirement to join the venture, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

The Vikings plan to unveil the new-look professional club on October 1 as they build towards their first season in the third tier.

Goole, who were founded as a community club in 2018 and have been playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League, beat off competition from Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers to join the professional ranks.

The Vikings play at the 3,000-capacity Victoria Pleasure Ground, which is set to undergo a £7million redevelopment next year.

Goole chairman Mark Richardson said: "This is a very exciting time for the people of Goole and the wider region, with professional rugby league being added to the growing reputation of the sport in the area.

"The amateur club has done a fantastic job in re-establishing the sport locally at senior and junior level, and we should recognise the outstanding contribution of Tony Whiteley (club president) and Andy Barras (vice chairman) in delivering that, as well as a host of dedicated volunteers.

Goole Vikings - in red and black - will play in Betfred League One next year. (Photo: Goole Vikings)

"In addition, I must also thank James Clark who has been advising the board throughout this process and has been an integral part of our successful application.

"He has been at the pinnacle of club management in rugby league over the last 15 years, including his role as chief executive at Hull FC, where he oversaw two Challenge Cup victories and a ‘Grade A’ Super League licence, as well as delivering record levels of commercial turnover, fan engagement and an acclaimed talent pathway.

"James is a fantastic operator and his involvement in the club and his Super League mindset has driven our professional standards and commercial acumen as we strive to improve the club for the elite level.

"I am delighted that James will continue working closely with the board in a strategic capacity, alongside his other endeavours in sport and business, which will no doubt bring further benefits to our club over the long term."

Goole become the first-ever professional sports club in the East Yorkshire region beyond the Kingston Upon Hull boundary.

Rugby league’s origins in the town date back to the 19th century and a team from Goole competed in the 1936-37 Challenge Cup.

"I am personally extremely proud that we have been able to realise this ambition of bringing professional sport to Goole – but we know we have some hard work ahead of us," added Richardson.