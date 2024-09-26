Liam Finn has expressed his gratitude after landing a Super League opportunity as Luke Robinson's right-hand man at Huddersfield Giants.

The 40-year-old will leave his head coach position at Halifax Panthers to join Robinson's new backroom team.

Finn took the Fax job after guiding Dewsbury Rams to promotion in 2023 but it has been a season of struggle for the Panthers amid their financial troubles.

"I'm grateful and excited by the opportunity I've been given to be coaching in Super League and can’t wait to get to work with Luke, his staff and the players," said Finn.

"The Giants have been doing a lot of good things for a long time as an organisation when looking from the outside in.

"It will be nice to see how it works on be inside and I'll be working as hard as I can to contribute and add value to the club."

Finn will link up with fellow Halifax native Robinson as the new Giants boss sets about putting his stamp on the club.

Huddersfield are in the process of rebuilding after parting company with Ian Watson in July on their way to a second consecutive ninth-place finish in Super League.

Liam Finn is on his way to Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "One of Luke's first tasks in the off-season is to reshape his staff and the appointment of Liam Finn as his assistant is his first move.

"Liam of course is well known personally to Luke and having enjoyed a long-playing career has already got first-hand experience as a head coach in the lower leagues and his natural career progression was to move into the Super League environment.