Former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming will return to Super League next season after signing a four-year deal with Wigan Warriors.
By James O'Brien
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

The 27-year-old, who won the 2020 Challenge Cup during his time at Leeds and captained Rohan Smith's side in last season's Grand Final, left Headingley under a cloud in March after requesting an immediate release from his contract.

Leeming subsequently joined Gold Coast Titans and has made six appearances in the NRL, scoring one try.

His stint in Australia will be short-lived after Wigan fought off strong competition from Catalans Dragons to land the Huddersfield Giants academy product on a long-term deal from 2024.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “Kruise is an outstanding hooker who we believe will be a great fit for Wigan.

"We are delighted to secure him for what should be the best years of his career.“

Leeming scored 30 tries in 170 Super League games across his spells with Huddersfield and Leeds.

He is set to compete with Sam Powell and Brad O'Neill for the hooker position at Wigan.

Kruise Leeming has a new club for 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Kruise Leeming has a new club for 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
“I am absolutely delighted to sign for the Wigan Warriors from next season," he said.

“When I spoke to Matt and Kris (Radlinski), their ambition, standards and culture at the club really resonated with me.

“I believe my best rugby is ahead of me and when the time comes I will give it everything to help the club achieve success on the field.”

