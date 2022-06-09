The 28-year-old has made 105 appearances for the Giants since joining the club from Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2017 season.

O'Brien has played second fiddle to Danny Levi this year but continues to make positive contributions, scoring a try in last week's win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said: "Adam O'Brien is a great team member and a good individual to have around the squad.

Adam O'Brien has extended his stay at Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's always been a positive influence for the team and is 100 per cent committed to helping us build the right mentality.

"We're delighted to have him with us for an extra two years and we hope that he continues to perform at the levels he has shown over the last few weeks against Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

"He is a positive role model for the rest of the squad and the club and typifies the consistency we want at the Huddersfield Giants."

O'Brien has been rewarded for his perseverence after missing chunks of the previous two seasons with serious neck and shoulder injuries.

"I’m buzzing," he said. "It’s been a tough two years.

"I’m back on the field now enjoying my rugby and the club’s come and offered me a two-year deal and I’m happy to stay at the club for the next two years.

“The staff and everyone at the club have had faith in me. They’ve given me game time and I’m back on the field enjoying my rugby.

"Now I’ve got a two-year deal to stick around, I’m looking forward to what’s to come."

On the competition for places, O'Brien added: “You always look to have a strong squad, through pre-season and into the season.