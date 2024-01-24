Greg Eden discusses challenge of juggling two careers after joining part-time Halifax Panthers

Greg Eden found himself in that situation as the 2023 season came to a conclusion after helping to keep hometown club Castleford Tigers in Super League, thanks in no small part to a hat-trick against relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Eden decided to leave Castleford for a new challenge, which was all set to be with Featherstone Rovers.

However, the move collapsed after Rovers failed to secure promotion to Super League and Eden was back at square one.

In the end, the 33-year-old opted to go part-time with Halifax Panthers and explore his post-rugby league options.

"I could have stayed in Super League but I'm 33 now so I'm going to use these next two years to transition to earning a decent wage when I finish playing rugby altogether," said Eden, who scored 112 tries in 122 games for the Tigers.

"It was a massive decision to leave Cas. The club had been a massive part of my life. It was always going to be difficult moving away but I felt it was the right thing at this point in my career.

"I'm learning joinery now. I'm six weeks in and seeing what comes of it.

Greg Eden poses with the Betfred Championship trophy. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've just dived straight in helping out one of my mates who has got his own joinery company and trying to work to a qualification that way.

"I'm doing a bit of everything: skirting boards, architraves, media walls, first fix and stud walls. I was even painting and decorating the other day."

From his two spells at Castleford to stints with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos, full-time rugby league had been all Eden had ever known.

Training on weeknights and early starts after a Sunday game represent a change of pace for the winger but he is beginning to embrace his new routine.

Greg Eden scores one of his three tries in Tigers' crucial win at Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a tough ask getting to training just after I'd started working as well," said Eden.

"They're long shifts but I'm finally starting to settle into it now. It's all still new at the moment and I'm enjoying something different.

"I'm seeing them as recovery sessions because you're constantly on your feet moving about.

"It'll take a bit of getting going the Monday morning after a game but once you start moving and working you'll quickly forget about it."

Gareth Widdop, left, has joined Greg Eden at Halifax. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Eden is poised to make his competitive debut for Halifax against Oldham in the 1895 Cup this Sunday.

The Panthers, who will also face Rochdale Hornets in Group 4, are the holders after seeing off Batley Bulldogs in a thrilling final last August.

Eden has made over 200 career appearances but is still waiting for his first taste of Wembley.

"I missed out through selection in 2021 (Challenge Cup final) so it would definitely be nice to play there," he said.

"I've looked at the calendar and I'd be excited to be part of that if we can back it up after winning it last year."

Eden is joined at The Shay by former Castleford team-mate Gareth Widdop in another eye-catching addition for the Panthers.

Greg Eden has had his fair share of injury problems. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Elsewhere in the Championship, York Knights signed Richie Myler, Wakefield landed Jermaine McGillvary and Featherstone picked up 2023 Challenge Cup winner Ben Reynolds.

The introduction of a new grading system adds another layer of intrigue to the battle for promotion to Super League.

"I think the Championship will be a tough competition this year looking at the squads and the players that have dropped down from Super League, which is possibly to do with IMG," said Eden.

"There are quite a few doing the transition this year. I'm hoping I don't have a target on my back but we'll have to see!

"You take each game week to week. You want to win every game but it's sometimes not always possible because games can go either way in rugby league. That's the goal, though, definitely.

"We've sat down, looked at our squad and will definitely be aiming to be there or thereabouts this year. We feel we've got a decent squad but then again so will six to eight other teams."

Eden has suffered with muscle problems in recent years, which were referenced by Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson when the club announced his departure.

On Eden, who was restricted to 15 appearances last season, Wilson said: "The difficult thing with Greg is that he plays 50 per cent of the games because his body isn’t as robust as it was when he was 20."

Eden, though, has no intention of hanging up his boots anytime soon.