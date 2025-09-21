Halifax Panthers get reward in stunning play-off win as Bradford Bulls book France trip

By James O'Brien

Rugby League correspondent

Published 21st Sep 2025, 09:36 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Kyle Eastmond believes the resounding play-off win at Oldham was a reward for Halifax Panthers' work ethic in 2025.

The Panthers defied the odds to finish fifth at the end of the Championship regular season and continued their underdog story with a hugely impressive 40-4 victory in Friday's eliminator.

Eastmond's side face a daunting challenge against York Knights in Saturday's semi-final but will travel to the League Leaders' Shield winners in high spirits following the seven-try rout of Oldham.

"That was our best 80 minutes of the season," said Eastmond.

"I'm really proud and really happy for the lads. They put a lot into that and have put a lot into the year.

"We said that it would be paid back to them at some stage. I'm really glad they got that win.

"York are a brilliant team who we really respect. They're well coached, have some good players and are dangerous.

"We believe we're a decent team ourselves. We've got to go there and try to back it up."

Halifax have exceeded expectations this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Halifax have exceeded expectations this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Bradford Bulls booked a semi-final date with Toulouse Olympique for the third year in a row with a 28-8 win over West Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Jayden Okunbor and Jorge Taufua both scored doubles as Brian Noble's side set up another play-off trip to the south of France.

"We're in a good place," said Noble.

"It's a tough gig going to France but we're looking forward to it.

"It's about time we went there and got a result."

Meanwhile, Featherstone's season is over after entering the play-offs with a depleted team.

Rovers boss Paul Cooke said: "We're busted. It's as simple as that.

"We just came to the big part of the season without big players in big positions.

"Congratulations to Bradford. I wish them all the best for the rest of the play-offs. The best team won."

