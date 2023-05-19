Halifax Panthers star Lachlan Walmsley out to prove Super League quality as he awaits big chance

For 80 minutes, part-time Championship outfit Halifax Panthers will share the stage with the best club side in the world.

St Helens have had the Super League trophy under lock and key since 2019 and are the favourites to lift the Challenge Cup for a 14th time later this year.

First they must get past Halifax, the club that famously pipped them to the trophy at Wembley in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A repeat result is unlikely at The Shay tonight but Lachlan Walmsley – a prolific tryscorer in the Championship – insists there is no fear in the Fax camp, only a sense of opportunity.

"There's a lot of excitement around the team and me personally," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It's a chance for all the boys to test ourselves against the best in Super League and the world.

"To play the world champions, it doesn't get any better than that for a team in the Championship. This is as good as it gets."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a stuttering start to the Paul Wellens era for St Helens but only three months ago they downed back-to-back NRL champions Penrith Panthers in Australia.

Lachlan Walmsley, above, celebrates a try in the last round against Bradford Bulls. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Walmsley is under no illusions that it will take something special to shock the all-conquering Saints in the last-16 tie.

"I think we'll be competitive for a large part of the game," he said.

"We've got the quality of players that will certainly give them a fright in the backs as well as the forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can make it scrappy from the start and bring them down to our level, anything can happen.

Lachlan Walmsley takes the ball in against Leigh Leopards. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"We're all hopeful. It is hope more than anything. It's going to take a lot of courage and effort to try get them done."

Fresh from a seventh win in 11 Championship games, Halifax have reasons for optimism.

Walmsley is chief among them after taking his 2023 try tally to 19 in just 12 matches with four in last week's 60-0 rout of former club Whitehaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is ready for the challenge of facing Tommy Makinson following his World Cup experience with Scotland, which featured tries against Italy and Fiji as well as a Josh Addo-Carr masterclass.

Lachlan Walmsley in action for Scotland in 2021. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I got through that game so anything can happen in this one," he joked as he reflected on the 84-0 demolition by Australia.

"I've always backed my ability but I've had a lot of confidence since the World Cup.

"It's going to be good to come up against one of the best wingers in the Super League. If I get the ball in the right spot with the right opportunity, anything can happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian, who is eligible for the Bravehearts through his Scottish grandfather, is looking forward to coming up against one player in particular.

"Alex Walmsley, just because he's got the same last name as me," he added with a smile. "There's no relation, or at least not that I know of.

"It's exciting to finally play against him. He’s someone I've followed for a few years now just for that reason.

"I remember him coming up against the Roosters and my old man telling me that a Walmsley had beat me to the Super League."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The towering prop has been an inspirational figure for ambitious lower-league players ever since swapping Batley Bulldogs for Saints in 2013.

Lachlan Walmsley is viewing the cup tie as an opportunity to prove he can play at the top level.

"I'm striving for Super League," said the Championship's leading tryscorer. "Super League is what I want to play.

"I came over here to try and crack it. It's taking its time but hopefully I can get a shot this year, if not next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the best opportunity you're going to get coming up against the best side in England. There's no better team to do it against.

"If I can have a good game and keep my season form going, I'm sure I'll be putting myself in the shop window."

Walmsley is ready to make the step up with or without Fax.

"Just anyone," he replied when asked whether it was his ultimate goal to reach Super League with Halifax.

"Of course any club I play for I always try to win every game and help be part of a successful team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can make it to the Super League, that'd be a massive bonus – but just anyone, at this stage."

The fourth-placed Panthers are primed for another play-off assault after a promising start to the year.

If they do meet Featherstone Rovers at the business end of the campaign, they can take heart from their Challenge Cup win at Post Office Road in round three.

"We saw last year that Batley almost did the impossible coming up against Leigh," said Walmsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad