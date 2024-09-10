Halifax Panthers stave off winding-up petition but warn of 'long-term financial challenges'

Halifax Panthers have warned they are not out of the woods after staving off the threat of a winding-up petition.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the Panthers confirmed they had settled a tax bill before Wednesday's deadline with the help of the club's supporters and the Rugby Football League.

Halifax stressed last week that failure to meet the HMRC's official 'order to pay' would have left their future at "immediate risk".

The Panthers have seen off that threat but the financial situation at The Shay remains delicate with players and staff still waiting to receive last month's wages.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Panthers family, the club can confirm it has settled the remainder of the HMRC bill that was subject to the winding-up petition due this Wednesday," read the statement.

"This has been achieved thanks to a combination of commercial activity, accelerated RFL payments and the huge generosity of the fans and sponsors. Thank you all!

"As mentioned in previous statements, while this safeguards the club’s immediate future, there is still a lot of work to be done to tackle the long-term financial challenges facing the club. Our attention now turns to ensuring all players and staff receive the remainder of the wages that were due on the 1st of September as soon as possible.

"With only one remaining home game this season, which is against Bradford Bulls on Sunday 22nd September, we urge all fans, especially those who haven’t been to The Shay in some time, to mark the date in the calendar and turn up in force."