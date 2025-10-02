Halifax Panthers treble hero Rob Hawkins out to complete trophy set after mirroring wheelchair rise

If the 2022 World Cup proved anything, it is that wheelchair rugby league is every bit as brutal as the running game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That point was underscored last Sunday as Halifax Panthers saw off London Roosters in a fiery Super League Grand Final to complete the treble.

Rob Hawkins lit the blue touchpaper when he took exception to a forceful tackle by Mason Billington and threw the ball at his England team-mate, sparking an altercation that captured the sport's fierce competitiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all part of the game," said the 2024 International Wheelchair Player of the Year, who went on to score a hat-trick.

"Tensions are high when it's a big game like that. I retaliated after a tackle that I didn't agree with and it all blew up from there.

"But it was the heat of the game. Me and Mason had a hug at the end. We're still all good and ready for the Ashes."

Hawkins and Billington are preparing to travel to Australia with the rest of England's 10-player squad for a two-Test series against the Wheelaroos, as well as dates with New South Wales and Queensland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour doubles as a reconnaissance mission for the defending champions ahead of next year's World Cup Down Under.

Halifax celebrate their Grand Final success. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The last tournament in England propelled wheelchair rugby league into the national spotlight, leaving the game stronger than ever.

"One thing that gets overlooked is that when we were playing the World Cup final, we were the only England team playing so all eyes were on us," said Hawkins.

"We're forever grateful for that experience. I do feel the game has grown from then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got more teams coming into the sport and into the league each year. The sport has definitely capitalised on the success of the World Cup."

Rob Hawkins scores a try against London Roosters. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hawkins has been a central figure in the rise of wheelchair rugby league.

Fresh from winning the Golden Boot and the Super League Young Player of the Year award, Hawkins is scaling new heights in 2025.

The 23-year-old retained his place in the Dream Team and earned a Wheels of Steel nomination after helping Halifax claim a clean sweep of trophies – all while managing chronic fatigue syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can be quite difficult but thankfully it very rarely hits me during a game," said Hawkins. "It's more after the game when I get home.

Rob Hawkins, left, will represent England in the Ashes later this month. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I just make sure I don't do anything too strenuous or stressful before a game so I'm 100 per cent.

"Trophies like the Golden Boot may have my name on them but they've not come without the help of players like Jack Brown and Wayne Boardman. The team I have around me just constantly push me.

"This season we've come out with a treble after an undefeated season. It makes me look forward to what we can achieve next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have set the bar high after a season crowned by Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final success.

But there is one way to surpass their 2025 achievements.

"We had one draw against London in the first round of Super League so we could always win every game," said Hawkins with a smile.

Rob Hawkins won the Super League Young Player of the Year award in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If we could replace that draw with a win, it would literally be the perfect season."

Hawkins has one last piece of silverware in his sights before attention turns to England duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax star is shortlisted alongside team-mate Brown and London Roosters talisman Joe Coyd for the Wheels of Steel.

"That's the last trophy I need to get before I've completed the set," he said ahead of Tuesday's awards night.

"I could be wrong but I don't think a player has won all the trophies on the international and Super League stages.