SELECTION TIME: England rugby league head coach, Shaun Wane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hall was one of the headline inclusions in coach Shaun Wane’s first training squad of this year, but across the city eyebrows were raised at the omission of Hull FC back Jake Connor.

Super League’s second-highest try scorer, behind Hull KR assistant-coach Danny McGuire, Hall has not played for his country since a Test against New Zealand at Denver in 2018.

With the emergence of the likes of his former Leeds teammate Ash Handley and Wakefield Trinity’s acrobatic finisher Tom Johstone, Hall’s time at international level seemed to be over.

Hull KR's Ryan Hall has earned a recall to the England set-up. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

But, after a difficult two-year spell in the NRL with Sdney Roosters, Hall proved class is permanent when scoring 16 tries in 21 games for the Robins last season.

Outlining the thinking behind Hall’s call-up, Wane said his size and power are an asset.

“I have always been a big fan of his efforts and the way he carries the ball into yardage,” said Wane.

“He is such a big athlete and when we play Samoa we will need as much size as possible and that’s what he offers.

NOT THIS TIME: Hull FC's Jake Connor has been told he needs to be 'great every week' by England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“He runs hard, he is hard to handle, he gets us on the front foot and gives us momentum and that’s what I want from my wingers.”

While Hall is back in the picture, Robins stand-off Jordan Abdull, who played for England agianst France last autumn, has been left out.

“I want him to be consistent,” added the coach. “I want him to concentrate on playing for Hull KR and showing that consistency.

“He is a good player, has a great boot and is doing some really good things. I can see him coming back into the reckoning, no question.”

Hull KR's Jordan Abdull has not been included in Shaun Wane's first England training squad of the year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The England training squad was announced yesterday, just three days after a dominant performance by Connor in Hull’s win over Salford Red Devils, when he scored one try and assisted in six others.

Hull are one of only two clubs, along with Toulouse Olympique, not to have a representative in the 30-strong group.

Wane insisted the door remains open for the likes of FC half-back Luke Gale and centre Josh Griffin and of Connor, he said: “He is a good player.

“I have spoken to his coach and I spoke to Jake in great honesty and detail about what I want to see.

“If I see that, he will come into the England team. He is a great talent, there’s no doubt about that, but I want to see certain things.

“I have been very honest, with Jake, I’ve told him over a phone call very clearly what I want and I see him possibly playing against the All Stars in June, if he does what I need him to do.”

Wane described Connor’s performance against Salford as “great, no question about that”.

But he stressed: “I want him to be great every week, I want him to be great against St Helens when he is really under the pump.

“He has got the capabilities of doing that.”

Rhinos’ Harry Newman and Jake Wardle of Huddersfield Giants are among seven uncapped players in the squad, alongside St Helens’ Lewis Dodd, Matty Lees and Jack Welsby and Wigan duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Liam Marshall.