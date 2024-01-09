Ask rugby league supporters to name the best UK import of the NRL era and the topic would be dominated by forwards.

Adrian Morley, Gareth Ellis and Sam Burgess left indelible marks Down Under, with James Graham and Elliott Whitehead among the other players to have gained the respect of a tough crowd.

Aside from George Williams, who enjoyed fleeting success in Australia, there is precious little evidence to encourage Super League-raised British half-backs hoping to crack rugby league's premier competition.

Will Pryce has a different take on it as he embarks on his NRL journey with Newcastle Knights.

Instead of feeling apprehensive about his chances of making the grade Down Under, the effervescent playmaker is sensing an opportunity to blaze a trail.

"I've not come this far just to come this far," Pryce told The Yorkshire Post from his new home on the east coast of Australia.

"I've not come all this way just to do the two years that I signed for and go back home and feel like I've failed in a way.

"I want to crack it and try make a career out of it in the NRL. Apart from Gareth Widdop who grew up in an NRL system, I've got the chance to be one of the first, if not the first English spine player to crack the NRL."

Will Pryce is aiming to make a name for himself in Australia. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Pryce is three months into his Australian adventure after bidding farewell to Huddersfield Giants at the end of last season.

Fresh from a Christmas spent with his family in England, Pryce is being put through his paces in the steamy bush city of Tamworth this week on Newcastle's pre-season camp.

Life in New South Wales is a world away from a Kirklees winter – in every respect.

"I'm loving it," said Pryce.

Will Pryce shows his passion during a game with Leeds. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's everything I've always dreamed of. The standard of the training facility and environment and the way we're looked after and treated as players by the club is outstanding.

"I can't speak highly enough of how they've treated me so far and handled bringing me in as a new player.

"The standard of training is a different level. I'd say I've learnt more in the past three months than I have in my whole rugby career."

Away from the field, Pryce is getting a taste of life in the NRL goldfish bowl.

Will Pryce accepts the man of the match award after a win over Castleford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I obviously knew that rugby league was the main sport over here, apart from AFL, and that everything was under the microscope but I didn't realise how much everybody knows you," he added.

"Newcastle is a one-team town. When I'm out doing food shopping, in cafes or at the beach, I'm getting recognised and that was a bit of a shock at first.

"I'm getting used to it now because being around boys like Bradman Best and Kalyn Ponga, people recognise them everywhere.

"It's nice in a way to feel appreciated by the fans and people around."

Pryce made 46 appearances for the Giants after bursting onto the scene in 2021.

The 21-year-old spent most of last season at full-back but has been earmarked as a stand-off by the Knights.

Will Pryce puts on a trademark step against Warrington Wolves. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"They see me as a five-eighth," said Pryce. "That's where I'm looking to hopefully play this year.

"My goal is to try get a spot in that squad. I'll keep pushing in training to try get a debut and a few games under my belt.

"There's a good level of competition here and one I'm thriving on by learning from players like Tyson Gamble, Jack Cogger, Jackson Hastings.

"Kalyn has been a massive help for me as well being the Dally M (NRL player of the year). Him passing on the experience of playing Origin and in those big games has been massive for me."

In all likelihood, Pryce will cut his teeth in the New South Wales Cup.

A breeding ground for the rising stars of the game, the competition could provide the platform Pryce needs to showcase his skills in the heat of battle.

"The standard of reserve grade over here is ridiculous," he said.

"They've got players that have played NRL and are trying to get back into it or young lads like myself that are striving to play NRL.

"There are players all over the country that have ridiculous talent so it seems like a really good competition.

"If I find myself playing there for however many games that may be, I'll give it my best dig and use those games to show I can play NRL."

Pryce moved out to Australia earlier than expected after ending his time at Huddersfield with a foot injury.

A member of Shaun Wane's original squad for last year's series against Tonga, the half-back is hoping to make it second time lucky this autumn.

"One of my biggest goals this year is to try to get into the England team against Samoa," said Pryce, who is joined at Newcastle by former Wigan Warriors back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul.

"Kai has been there and done that before in the World Cup and said how good it was playing under Waney.

"It would be massive for me. International rugby league is the pinnacle, in my opinion.