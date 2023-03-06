Castleford Tigers are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Lee Radford by mutual consent.

The former Hull FC boss took the reins at Wheldon Road ahead of 2022 and led the club to a seventh-place finish in his first season.

Radford leaves Castleford on the back of three straight defeats in the early stages of the new campaign.

“With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one," he said.

"Hopefully it can kick-start their season starting this Friday away at Huddersfield.

“I’d like to thank on record the fans, management, coaching staff, and players and wish them all the best for 2023 and beyond.”

Assistant coach Andy Last will be in charge when the Tigers visit the John Smith's Stadium to face the Giants on Friday night.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Lee for his time in charge of the first team," read a statement.

Lee Radford has left Castleford Tigers. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The club's board of directors will now begin the search for its next permanent head coach and would ask everyone to get behind Andy Last and the team in the interim period."

The Yorkshire Post understands that Radford informed Castleford in January that he would not be renewing his contract beyond the end of this year.

With 14 players off contract in November and the Tigers running into early-season difficulties, both parties felt it was the right time for a change to give a new coach the chance to have an influence on recruitment and retention for 2024.

It is understood Radford turned heads Down Under after helping steer Samoa to last year's World Cup final as defence coach.

While the feeling was that any move to the NRL would come at the end of the 2023 season, his departure from Castleford raises the potential for an earlier switch.