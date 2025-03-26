Headingley set to host huge Ashes Test as England v Australia series details confirmed

Headingley will host the final Test when England and Australia renew their Ashes rivalry this autumn.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first series between the old foes since 2003 kicks off at Wembley on October 25 before rugby league breaks new ground at Everton's Bramley Moore Dock the following Saturday.

The final Test takes place at the home of Leeds Rhinos on November 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rivals last locked horns in the 2017 World Cup final and it is nine years since the most recent Test on English soil.

Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "This is the news we’ve all been waiting for – everyone in the England set-up and tens of thousands of England rugby league fans.

"We welcome back Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series, and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of international rugby league.

"After 22 years this is a rivalry reignited that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the rugby league Ashes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters have been encouraged to pre-register before 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 1 for early access to the best-priced tickets through a priority window which will open the following day.

England and Australia have not met since the 2017 World Cup final. (Photo: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz)

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated series will go on general sale on April 14.

Anybody who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the World Cup in 2022, will have the first opportunity to secure tickets in a 48-hour priority window opening on Monday, March 31.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said: "We are proud to revive one of the great rugby league traditions with the first Ashes series and Kangaroo tour of England in 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ARLC believes in the international game and the commission was behind this historic tour to support the growth of the game in the north.

"Kangaroo tours are an iconic part of rugby league folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests.