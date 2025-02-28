'Heard great things': Tyson Smoothy's first words after signing Wakefield Trinity deal
The 25-year-old played for the Broncos in the 2023 NRL Grand Final and made 18 appearances last season.
Smoothy will link up with Trinity on a three-year deal at the end of 2025.
"My young family and I are really excited to begin a new chapter with Wakefield Trinity next season," he said.
"We've heard great things about the club and the fans in the English Super League.
"I have loved my time with the Broncos here in Australia and still have a big year ahead, but we’re looking forward to heading over at the end of the year.
"In the meantime, we'll be watching closely from afar."
The signing of Smoothy is another statement of intent by the ambitious Belle Vue club.
Wakefield have made a positive start on their return to Super League after adding the likes of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken to the squad that won the Championship treble last season.
Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: "Managing to get Tyson's signature is a huge coup for Wakefield Trinity.
"Signing a regular NRL player who's coming into his prime shows you where the club is heading and how everyone is buying into a common goal.
"Tyson's big game experience and leadership will be a huge addition to our already strong squad and be a valuable asset.
"Tyson has fully bought into what we are doing here and we feel bringing in someone of Tyson's calibre will help us take the club to another level.
"We will continue to work behind the scenes to keep progressing the squad and to keep making the Wakefield Trinity supporters proud of this team and club."
