John Cartwright believes Hull FC are only scratching the surface after producing an astonishing fightback to dump Wigan Warriors out of the Challenge Cup.

The holders dominated the first half at the Brick Community Stadium and had one foot in the quarter-finals at 22-6.

However, Wigan had no answer to the resurgent Black and Whites after the interval as captain Aidan Sezer inspired a comeback for the ages in a thrilling 26-22 victory.

Young winger Lewis Martin completed his hat-trick late on to put Hull's name in the hat for Monday's draw.

The positive for Cartwright was that his side beat the all-conquering Warriors without being at their best.

"Two weeks in a row now they've given me heart palpitations and everyone in the stadium too, I'd imagine, and on both sides of the ball," said Cartwright, whose side claimed a golden-point draw against Leigh Leopards in their previous game.

"I'm really pleased and happy for the players. They're the ones who put in all the hard work at training and on game day. I'm really happy for them.

"We've got a really experienced core of players. You don't have to say too much. They realised (where we went wrong). Everything we spoke about before the game, where we needed to be good, we weren't. We didn't improve that much in the second half either, to be honest with you, but somehow we got the job done.

Hull claimed a famous Challenge Cup win at Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're playing good football and the last two weeks we've been able to score tries. We still made a lot of errors, we gave away penalties and had a sin bin so the most pleasing thing is that we've still got a lot of improvement in us.

"The stuff that we're doing well will win us games but if we can knuckle down on our discipline, we've just got improvement in us which is a really good sign."

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Cartwright installed Sezer as captain but it is proving to be an inspired choice.

Cartwright was blown away by the half-back's performance in testing circumstances.

John Cartwright celebrates with Andrew Thirkill, left, after the game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"That was the best game I've seen him play for a long, long time, if ever," said Cartwright, who coached Sezer at Gold Coast Titans.