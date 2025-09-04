Herman Ese'ese set for long lay-off as Hull FC's worst fears confirmed

Herman Ese'ese is facing a long spell on the sidelines in a hammer blow to Hull FC's play-off chances.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential prop suffered a ruptured Achilles in last week's defeat to Leeds Rhinos and will be sidelined for up to eight months, meaning he will also miss the start of next season.

Ese'ese has led Hull's top-six charge from the pack, scoring 10 tries in 26 games to put forward a strong case for a place in the Super League Dream Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites are one point adrift of sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity ahead of Sunday's derby at Hull KR, the first of three remaining regular-season fixtures.

"After seeing a specialist on Tuesday, the club can confirm that Ese’ese has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles," read a statement from Hull.

"The prop is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight months.