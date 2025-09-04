Herman Ese'ese set for long lay-off as Hull FC's worst fears confirmed
The influential prop suffered a ruptured Achilles in last week's defeat to Leeds Rhinos and will be sidelined for up to eight months, meaning he will also miss the start of next season.
Ese'ese has led Hull's top-six charge from the pack, scoring 10 tries in 26 games to put forward a strong case for a place in the Super League Dream Team.
The Black and Whites are one point adrift of sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity ahead of Sunday's derby at Hull KR, the first of three remaining regular-season fixtures.
"After seeing a specialist on Tuesday, the club can confirm that Ese’ese has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles," read a statement from Hull.
"The prop is expected to be sidelined for approximately six to eight months.
"Ese’ese will undergo surgery later this week and begin his rehabilitation. Everyone at the club sends Herman their best wishes and we look forward to seeing him back on the field in 2026."