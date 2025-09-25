Herman Ese'ese sets Hull FC top-four target after finding hope in double disappointment
The powerful forward was a standout performer in a much-improved campaign for Hull, scoring eight tries in 24 games to earn a place in the Super League Dream Team.
However, a ruptured Achilles cut his season short and robbed him of the chance to see the Black and Whites over the line in the race for the top six.
Ese'ese would have been running out in the play-offs this weekend had everything gone to plan but he is philosophical about his untimely injury.
"I was really happy with how I'd been going," he said. "It was probably the best football I've played in my career.
"We were pushing for a play-off spot and were already down on troops. I was really disappointed that I got injured and couldn't be there to help give them an extra push.
"But I'd had a good run of luck – this is the first injury of my career and I'm 31 years old.
"It's rugby league. It's another obstacle I'll get over and hopefully come back stronger."
Ese'ese is no stranger to adversity after battling through a miserable first season in Super League.
Hull won just two of the 25 games Ese'ese played in 2024 but this year was a different story entirely as the club took the play-off race with Wakefield Trinity to the final round.
Although they ultimately missed out on sixth place, the club's highest finish since 2020 offers hope for next season and beyond.
"It was a lot more enjoyable," said Ese'ese.
"I was thrown in the deep end last year with everything that was happening. It wasn't the way we wanted it to go as a club but bringing in the likes of Richie Myler and Andrew Thirkill, they changed everything around and brought in the right people.
"I feel we're definitely on the up now. This year was a massive improvement.
"We can definitely push for a top-four spot next year with the recruitment we've done."
Jake Arthur – son of Leeds Rhinos boss Brad – will link up with Aidan Sezer in the halves following his move from the NRL.
Meanwhile, the additions of Sam Lisone, Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Harvie Hill and Connor Bailey strengthen John Cartwright's pack.
The new-look Airlie Birds will start the year without Ese'ese but he is optimistic about picking up where he left off once he returns early in the campaign.
"I'm looking at a return in late March or early April," he said.
"If there's a time to get injured, this is probably the time to do it.
"You obviously want to be training during pre-season. It does get the best out of me but I know I'll have a good rehab programme. Once I'm back running, I'm sure I'll catch up.
"They say that the Achilles heals stronger after the repair so I've just got to be positive about it and put in the hard work to get back to the same level."