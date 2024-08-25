'Honest courage': That's what Simon Grix wants to see after Hull FC battle against Wigan Warriors

After the embarrassment of a Magic Weekend surrender to their wooden-spoon rivals London Broncos, Hull FC at least showed more fight in putting up stubborn resistance against champions Wigan before eventually going down 22-4.

Following four successive defeats for the Black and Whites, many thought Wigan would gain a measure of revenge for their loss last month with a convincing victory.

The expected avalanche of tries never materialised as Hull fought hard to remain in the battle for the majority of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The score was 10-4 at the break and it remained that way until the 55th minute, but two tries in seven minutes from Junior Nsemba and Jack Farrimond put Wigan in full control.

Jack Charles of Hull FC, centre, is tackled by Jai Field of Wigan (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

Wigan had chances to kill the game off with Sam Walters and Jacob Douglas going close, but Hull had no way back.

It left interim head coach Simon Grix to pick out the improvements.

“I think there was a lot of talk all week, and I have said it in the past about talk not meeting the actions, but I thought we did that this week,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t perfect by any means. Effort-wise they hung in there against a big physical team. Had they been a bit smarter there might have been a bit more on offer for them.”

Hull did not offer much as an attacking threat and managed to score from their first real attack on Wigan’s line on 28 minutes. Lewis Martin made a break before the ball eventually found Jed Cartwright and he touched down.

Although Grix was happy with some performance elements, he admits he would like his players to be more accountable for their actions and dig out their fellow players if performances start to decline.

“We have been trying to drive that ownership and accountability,” he said. “I think it will be pushing them a little bit to make sure they are still pushing each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big change in a week is that they have got hold of it. I have found it bizarre since coming to Hull the lack of – I wouldn’t say digging each other – but if you want to go one way and someone else is not doing it then you pull them.

“You take it well because everyone is trying to head in the right direction.