Leroy Cudjoe will lead Huddersfield Giants into the new campaign after taking the captaincy on a permanent basis.

Previously described by head coach Luke Robinson as the "epitome of what you want a Huddersfield Giants player to be", Cudjoe is closing in on 400 appearances for his hometown club.

The 36-year-old, who stepped into the role temporarily following Luke Yates' departure midway through last season, has scored 135 tries in 382 games since his debut in 2008.

Cudjoe will be supported by Adam Clune, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton and Adam Swift at the head of a new leadership group assembled by Robinson ahead of the 2025 Super League season, which begins with a home game against Warrington Wolves on February 16.

The former England international was announced as Yates' permanent successor at the end of Huddersfield's pre-season camp in Spain.

"I'm really honoured to be named captain of the club," said Cudjoe.

"It makes it more special as the votes came from my team-mates and staff. The club has been a massive part of mine and my family's life so to be chosen to captain my hometown club is a real privilege.

"It's not just about me, we have a really strong leadership group and strong leadership throughout the rest of the squad. Everyone plays their part and we’re all in it together.

Leroy Cudjoe is a one-club man. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I am really looking forward to the season ahead. We've had a really good week in Malaga both on the field and off the field building relationships and togetherness."

Meanwhile, Eorl Crabtree will end his long association with the club later this month for an opportunity elsewhere in the sport.