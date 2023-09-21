All Sections
'Hopefully we can get things resolved in next week': Danny Ward provides latest on Castleford Tigers future

Danny Ward has yet to come to an agreement with Castleford Tigers over extending his stay but the interim head coach is optimistic about a positive outcome.
By James O'Brien
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:27 BST

The 43-year-old was given six games to keep Castleford in Super League and achieved his objective with one round to spare after guiding the Tigers to precious wins against relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC.

Ward will take charge of his final match as temporary boss at Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night, after which he hopes to resolve his future.

"I came in for six games and that's not finished yet," he said.

"There have been chats between myself and the club. We've been communicating regularly and have had a couple of chats now that is secure.

"That's all it is at the moment. Hopefully we can get things resolved in the next week one way or another once this game is out of the way.

"I've made no secret that I'm enjoying my time here and want to be here. I'd put in for the job previously and have enjoyed every minute of coaching Cas.

"I'd be keen to extend that and the club have been positive in what they're saying, so it's just trying to have some conversations around how it works and where they see the club heading. With talks about squads and plans for the future, there's a lot more to it than a simple 'yes or no', 'sign this, sign that'.

"We'll hopefully continue those conversations."

