Five teams are fighting for the remaining three play-off places as the 2024 Super League season enters the home straight.

The top six appeared to be locked in only a few weeks ago but wobbles from St Helens, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons have opened the door for Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos.

Those five sides are separated by just two points as they bid to join Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in the play-offs in a thrilling finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at each contender's run-in.

4th: St Helens (Points: 28, PD: +192)

Run-in: Warrington Wolves (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Leigh Leopards (a).

After losing back-to-back games to make it seven defeats in nine matches, the 10-time champions claimed a much-needed victory at 12-man Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

That leaves Paul Wellens' side well placed to maintain their ever-present play-off record, with a home win over Castleford likely to be enough to secure a top-six spot given their healthy points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds show their relief after beating London. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

But Saints, who have struggled with injuries throughout a challenging season, need positive performances against Warrington and Leigh to restore confidence heading into the play-offs.

5th: Salford Red Devils (Points: 28, PD: -2)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (h), Hull FC (a), Wigan Warriors (a).

Salford's form has been patchy in the past eight weeks, most recently backing up a resounding win over Huddersfield with a heavy defeat at Hull KR.

St Helens returned to winning ways against Huddersfield. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

Their fate is still in their own hands but that may change this weekend if they fail to beat Catalans in their last home match of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a negative points difference and a trip to Wigan awaiting them in the final round, a defeat against the Dragons would be a major blow to Salford's play-off chances.

6th: Leigh Leopards (Points: 27, PD: +164)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (a), Hull KR (h), St Helens (h).

Catalans face a crunch clash against Salford this week. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

Momentum is king at this stage of the campaign and there is no team in better form than Leigh in the race for the play-offs.

Eight wins in nine games have seen the Leopards come from nowhere to settle into a play-off place with the finishing line in sight.

Adrian Lam's side finish with two challenging home fixtures but the way they are feeling right now, they will be looking up rather than down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7th: Catalans Dragons (Points: 26, PD: +38)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (a), London Broncos (h), Hull FC (a).

If alarm bells were ringing after defeats at lowly Castleford and London, Catalans' form since has done little to silence the doubters.

Last year’s beaten Grand Finalists have lost their last three games to drop out of the play-off positions for the first time in 2024.

The Dragons end the season against the bottom two but their hopes could hinge on Saturday's crunch clash with Salford.

8th: Leeds Rhinos (Points: 26, PD: +28)

Run-in: Hull FC (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Hull KR (a).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos appeared to be out of the race after losing at Salford in early August, only to keep their season alive with three wins in four games.

For all the talk about Leeds' performance against London, which was bordering on abysmal, the victory has given Brad Arthur's side the chance to stay in the fight heading into the final two rounds.